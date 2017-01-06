Cleveland Cavaliers: Proposing a Trade for Tyson Chandler

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at a pivot point in their season and could use the addition of Tyson Chandler.

Throughout the course of his career, Tyson Chandler has been known as a superb rim-protector. Even at 34, he’s continue this stellar reputation. Luckily, the Cleveland Cavaliers need his services.

In an article that I wrote earlier this month, I went into detail about how the Cavaliers need a shot protector:

“The Cavaliers are for starters blocking just 4.1 shots per game which is 24th best in the NBA. Along with that, the Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA in opponents second chance points. At 13.8 points given up, it continues to look like the Cleveland Cavaliers could use another big to backup Tristan Thompson.”

While the numbers may have changed a bit, the concept is still the same. The Cleveland Cavaliers need a shot-blocker. While many of the young shot-blockers of the league like Nerlens Noel may cost the Cavaliers too much, aging veterans like Tyson Chandler would be steals for the Cavaliers.

Tyson Chandler, who won Defensive Player of the Year in the 2011-2012 season, was a key part of the Dallas Mavericks championship run in which they beat the LeBron James led Heat during his first season in Miami. Chandler has also made the NBA All-Defensive team three times throughout this career.

If those aren’t the accolades that makes GM David Griffin move to action, I don’t know what are. While no trade rumors have surrounded Chandler, the 11-25 Suns who are in dead last in the West could easily fall for a trade involving Tyson.

With that said, let’s take a look at what Tyson’s stock is currently at.

What Is Chandler’s Value?

This season, Chandler has averaged 7.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. His rebounding average is fourth-most in his career. For a 34-year-old, his minutes are high as well as he averages 27.3 minutes per game.

While Chandler does shoot an alluring 68.8 percent from the field, his offense is usually overlooked. His defense is why Chandler has made a living in the NBA. Even though he is not a big-time shot-blocker, Chandler’s physical presence at 7-foot-1 is the key reason that he is such a crucial target. Even during his DPOY campaign in 2012, Chandler only averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

The big man also snags down 2.3 contested offense rebounds per game which would help the Cavalier’s 85.3 shots per game which is 18th in the NBA.

Stats alone are not the reason that Chandler would be an easy target. The position of the Suns is the key factor. The Suns, like they have been the past several years, are nowhere near the playoffs. The Suns currently also have two young power forwards in Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss and one young center in Alex Len.

This puts them at a crossroads where a trade for an aging veteran becomes an imminent decision, and they need to made the right decision.

The Trade

Cavaliers get C, Tyson Chandler Suns get SG, Iman Shumpert & Varejao Trade Exception Cash

According to the ESPN trade machine, the straight up swap for a much younger Iman Shumpert does not just work due to Chandler’s high salary.

Cavalier fans must remember that they have four trade exceptions that they can use. The Anderson Varejao exception is worth $9.64 million. This would be enough to allow this trade to go through and give Phoenix a bit more of an incentive.

This trade would therefore work, and it would allow each team to improve. The Suns could clear a front court logjam, and it would allow the Cavaliers a useful big. With the coming onto the seen of Jordan McRae, the Cavaliers could use him as the main PG/SG off of the bench.

The Suns New Look

With Iman Shumpert now on the Phoenix Suns, they would most likely be looking to play him at the small forward position- a position that Shump plays only 5% of the time. It would also allow the Suns to put P.J. Tucker on the trading block.

Tucker, who could be crucial to a playoff contender, could be traded just as Kyle Korver was recently traded. Along with accepting an offer for Tucker, the Suns could move Dragan Bender to center behind Len.

The fit could also work for the Suns since they have Eric Bledsoe, a drive-heavy point guard. His athleticism could open up the floor for Shumpert who would come on and be the Suns third-best three-point threat.

This could be an upgrade for the Suns, and it would certainly be worth checking into if general manager David Griffin called. Griffin has been active, and sources say that this is just the beginning of the Cavaliers domino effect of trades.

The New Look Cavaliers

This trade would be big for the Cavaliers especially after the acquisition of Kyle Korver.

Chandler would play behind Thompson.

Channing Frye would slide to the backup power forward spot and James would most likely see a reduction in his power forward play, where he’s played 27 percent of his minutes. The Cavaliers may then try to trade for a backup point guard or sign a player like Mario Chalmers or Norris Cole.

This would certainly give the Cavaliers a new dimension for them to attack their opponents. If you add this along with a point guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they could easily be the favorite not only in the East but also in the entire NBA.

This is the second move in this domino effect. The Cavaliers would benefit greatly from the addition of Chandler, and it could be possible for them to snag him for even less than a rotational player in Shumpert.

Do you think this is a good trade? If not, tell us at KJG, and we will discussion how this Cavaliers team can improve even more.

