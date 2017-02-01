Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Carmelo Anthony but won’t deal Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers are showing interest in Carmelo Anthony but are reluctant to give up Kevin Love in exchange.

The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently know to beat the Golden State Warriors they must match them with talent. Star forward LeBron James has openly complained about the Cavs and their lack of playmakers/depth.

Possibly in an effort to please that notion, the Cavs are reportedly looking to bolster their roster. Which player could that be? Non other than resident trade bait Carmelo Anthony. But here’s the catch, according to ESPN: the Cavs are reluctant to give up an equal talent player the Knicks would want in return.

That player in particular? Kevin Love.

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Kevin Love in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline despite the Cleveland Cavaliers’ unwillingness to part with the All-Star forward in a deal for Carmelo Anthony, according to league sources. Sources said the Cavaliers, meanwhile, do maintain an interest in Anthony — which would pair him with Cleveland star and close friend LeBron James — but only if a deal can be struck without the league’s reigning champions surrendering Love.

It’s very apparent the James have some sort of fear of the Warriors’ star power. James is 32 years old; with the way the Warriors have been playing, the Cavs are in now-or-never stage. Having as much firepower as possible is essential for a championship team.

But many may chastise Anthony and James for pulling a “weak” move. Stacking teams in the NBA has been frowned upon in some corners since James made it a thing in 2010. Whether or not the move for Anthony will be made is a question that remains unanswered. But if it is made, it will make the race for an NBA title all the more interesting.

