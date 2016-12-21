Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: How to watch

After snapping their three-game losing streak the Chicago Bulls will look to find some consistency, something that has eluded them since the start of the Hoiberg era, when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Tonight, the Bulls take on the 11th-seeded Wizards in a game that I wouldn’t put a dollar on to predict the outcome. After a three-game losing streak the Bulls finally got back in the winners circle on Monday, blowing out the Detroit Pistons 113-82.

Before you start booking your NBA Finals tickets, the Pistons were at the time already on a two-game losing streak of their own and clearly had not turned up ready to play. Then once you take into account that this Chicago lineup simply has too much talent to lose consistently over very long periods of time it shouldn’t come as a shock that the Bulls were able to pull one out at home.

Nevertheless, the question remains can the Three Alphas and company put together a string of wins like they have done with losses so elegantly during the month of December. The jury seems to still be out on that. However, what may favor Chicago tonight is that their opponent seems to be going through some consistency issues themselves.

At 12-15 and currently sitting 11th in the East its safe to say Washington has underperformed thus far. With the acquisition of former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks, the vibe around the nation’s capital was that the Wizards would not only make the playoffs, but with a duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal compete against sides such as the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

This, however, seems not to be the case with Wizards center Marcin Gortat once saying in an interview, “I think we’ve got one of the worst benches in the league…” Despite the addition of Brooks, who took the Thunder to the NBA Finals, consistency and lack of team chemistry has seemed to hamper the underachieving Wizards. I’m sure Bulls fans can relate to how Wizards fans are feeling about constant rumors and mumblings about disconnect between Washington’s two stars, John Wall and Bradley Beal. It has all too much of a similar sound to what transpired when Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler were both in the Windy City.

Here’s how you can watch the Chicago Bulls look fantastic or fall flat on their inconsistent face.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (14-13) vs Washington Wizards (12-15)

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890

This article originally appeared on