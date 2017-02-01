Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder: Bulls get another shot at stopping Russzilla

For the second time this season, the Chicago Bulls will get a shot at stopping Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first of six straight games away from the United Center.

The first time the Chicago Bulls faced Russell Westbrook this season, Westbrook dropped 21 points, dished out 14 assists and grabbed nine rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting in a 109-94 victory for the Thunder.

Believe it or not, the Bulls are one of the few teams that Westbrook — the league’s MVP front-runner — hasn’t dropped a triple-double on in his career. He came close in early January during the first meeting in Chicago and there’s nothing about the Bulls lately that says he won’t get one on Wednesday night.

As for the Bulls themselves, Wednesday’s game on national television in Oklahoma City is the first of six straight games for them away from Chicago. It may sound dramatic, but this stretch of games from Feb. 1-12 (and then two games with Toronto and Boston right after at home) could decide the fate of this current Bulls season.

Three of the six teams the Bulls will play in this road trip are playoff teams (Houston, Golden State and Oklahoma City on Wednesday night), so the Bulls are going to have figure this thing out together and not bicker at each other on Instagram and Twitter when things aren’t going well.

With all of that being said, here’s a preview of Wednesday’s game, including a player to watch for with each team, projected starting lineups and a projection of the outcome.

Player to watch for Oklahoma City: Domantas Sabonis

Sure, Russell Westbrook is the obvious choice here.

But, with Enes Kanter out for at least a month or so with a fractured forearm suffered by hitting a chair on the bench last week (no, seriously), rookie Domantas Sabonis and his role just got bigger with the Thunder.

Personally, Sabonis was a player I had my eyes on if the Bulls did decide to take a big with their first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s not the biggest or longest power forward, but he’s a good player with girth and good touch offensively.

After being acquired in the trade that sent Serge Ibaka to the Orlando Magic before the season, Sabonis has fit in just fine for Oklahoma City (with small expectations).

With emphasis on slowing down Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams, Sabonis could have a sneaky-good night against the Bulls.

Player to watch for the Bulls: Jimmy Butler

Yes, I know. Jimmy Butler is an obvious choice like Westbrook.

The reason why Butler takes this slot is because of what he did against the Thunder on Jan. 9. Or didn’t do.

In 29 minutes against the Thunder in the first matchup, Butler shot 0-for-6 from the field, scored just one point, yet somehow had seven assists in the 15-point loss for the Bulls.

(This performance should come with an asterisk though, being that Butler was sick coming into this game.)

Butler’s spotlight has dimmed a bit lately with the issues stemming from his (and Dwyane Wade‘s) outburst(s) in the locker room after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week. He played his worst game of the year (other than this one) two nights later, but did bounce back this past Sunday against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls are going to need Butler engaged early and often if this road trip is going to get off to a good start.

Despite the injury to Kanter for Oklahoma City, the starting lineup won’t change from the first meeting with the Bulls. Kanter was more of a sixth man-type for the Thunder and an effective one at that.

Speaking of sixth men, the Bulls could use one of those random Rajon Rondo performances where a bulk of people watching the game are thinking, “Hey, Rondo’s actually playing well.”

But, enough about the benches. Here’s the starting fives for each team, starting with the opponents.

Projected starting lineup for Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Domantas Sabonis and Steven Adams

Projected starting lineup for the Bulls

In terms of the guessing game when it comes the Bulls and their lineups, let’s assume Jerian Grant will get the start.

Grant could be joined by the usuals: Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez

Prediction

The Bulls did bounce back nicely against the Sixers this past weekend. It was a performance they needed badly after their previous week looked like an episode of As the World Turns.

But, until they figure out their point guard depth and get some consistent production, it’ll probably be a while before they stop a superstar at the position like Russell Westbrook is and has been this season.

Oklahoma City beats the Bulls again, 109-101

This article originally appeared on