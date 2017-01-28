Charlotte Hornets Attempt to Snap Three-Game Skid Against the Sacramento Kings

After losing three consecutive games, the Charlotte Hornets look to rebound as they welcome the Sacramento Kings to the Spectrum Center.

The Charlotte Hornets (23-24) are set to take on the Sacramento Kings (18-28) for the first time this season. Steve Clifford’s side is looking to rebound after losing their last three outings. Most recently, they fell to the New York Knicks as they dropped under .500 for only the second time this year.

In their last game, the Kings were defeated by the Indiana Pacers away from home as they are in the midst of an eight-game road trip. Despite losing their last game, Sacramento was able to beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers before that. They are only 4-11 in their last 15 games.

On the other hand, the Hornets are only 4-10 in their last 14 total games. Both of these teams aren’t looking in their best form as of late so a win could be huge for either side in this one. Charlotte’s riding a two-game win streak against Sacramento dating back to last season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings

7:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 28th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

TBD

SAC:

Omri Casspi (Right Plantaris Tendon Strain)-OUT Rudy Gay (Torn Left Achilles) – OUT

Biggest Story:

Magic Number!

The Hornets are 15-1 when holding their opponents to under 100 points. Compare that to their 8-23 record when the opposition scores over 100 points in a game this season. This team is led by their defense and 100 points allowed is the magic number.

Get the FanSided App

Luckily for Charlotte, the Kings only rank 22nd in the NBA in points per game with 103.0. It is imperative that they hold Sacramento under 100 points as that has proven to vastly improve their win percentage. It won’t be easy as they have allowed over 105 points in their last four games.

Matchup to Watch:

Cody Zeller has missed the last two games for Charlotte with a quad contusion and it is unclear if he will play in this one. If he doesn’t it might be a long night for the Hornets as they will have to rely on Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to defend one of, if not, the best centers in the NBA. If Cody does play, how comfortable will he be in his first game back? We’ll have to wait and see.

For the Kings, Cousins has been a beast this season averaging 27.9 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game, and 4.4 assists per game. He has recorded 26 double-doubles and one tiple-double so far this year. The Charlotte Hornets are only 1-8 without Zeller this season as they are a much better team with him on the floor.

This article originally appeared on