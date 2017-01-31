Charles Oakley tells Charles Barkley to ‘stop drinking at work’ after LeBron dig

LeBron James fired back at Charles Barkley on Monday night, saying he’s tired of biting his tongue and that “there’s a new sheriff in town.” It appears that James may have also found his deputy.

James’ criticism (below) of Barkley, an NBA on TNT analyst, came after a 104-97 Cavaliers loss to Dallas on Monday and one week after Barkley pasted James for his comments about the roster needing “help.” Barkley called James’ remarks “inappropriate” and “whiny,” among other things.

Tuesday morning, another former NBA star from Barkley’s era, Charles Oakley, took to Twitter to support James:

I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he need to stop drinking at work. TNT can I stop by and get a drink — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) January 31, 2017

The two Charleses have a bit of a history.

James himself had plenty to say about Barkley:

“He’s a hater … What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV? I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

James has also called for a face to face.

“If this makes him want to talk to me, the schedule’s out there,” James said. “He knows every road arena I’ll be in. Don’t just come up to me at All-Star and shake my hand and smile.”

Grab your popcorn and/or cold beverage.