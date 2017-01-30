Cavaliers reportedly tried to trade for a backup point guard with the Sixers

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers are open to making a midseason trade to upgrade the roster. LeBron James has been very vocal about the need for reinforcements, while GM David Griffin hasn’t exactly denied that a move needs to take place.

At least one overture from the Cavs, however, has reportedly been denied. Keith Pompey of Philly.com reports that the Cavaliers tried to trade for point guard T.J. McConnell, but that the Sixers weren’t interested for the price.

The Cavs wanted to put together a deal that would have brought Jordan McRae back to Philly. The Sixers acquired McRae in the second round of the 2014 draft. The Sixers sent him Australia to play for Melbourne United during the 2014-15 season. McRae was waived by the Sixers on Oct. 26, 2015.

“The best thing for me is to just not pay any attention to it,” McConnell said Sunday of trade discussions. “If you go looking for it, you are going to find it. And if you don’t, it won’t find you.”

McConnell would have been a fine fit in Cleveland, primarily due to his contract. He’s owed less than a million this season, and his deal for $1.4 million is non-guaranteed for next year.

The Cavaliers are facing luxury tax penalties for every player they add to the roster, and have the league’s highest payroll. McConnell is averaging 5.9 assists in 23.4 minutes per game for the Sixers this season.