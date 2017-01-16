Carmelo Anthony wonders if Phil Jackson thinks his ‘time in New York is over’

The Knicks have lost 10 of their past 12 games, and trailed by as many as 38 points in Sunday’s loss to the Raptors. And anytime things aren’t going well in New York, Carmelo Anthony becomes the primary focus.

“Regardless of what happens when we win, it’s us. When we lose, it’s me,” Anthony said recently.

Charley Rosen — a longtime Phil Jackson confidant — had some less-than-stellar things to say about Anthony earlier this week, the worst of which may have been this:

“The only sure thing is that Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York.”

And because of Rosen’s well-known, long-standing relationship with Jackson, ‘Melo wondered if Jackson held the same position.

Carmelo seemed to suggest that what Phil Jackson's friend, Charley Rosen, wrote about him may be Phil's thoughts as well. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Carmelo: "If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

“Listen, if that’s what they feel…if that’s what’s coming from that side that’s what’s coming from that side,” Anthony said, via the New York Post. “I haven’t thought once about that to be honest with you. I hear it. I hear all the rhetoric that’s going on out there and I still come to work every day and play and bust my ass and try not to worry about it.”

It’s unclear if the Knicks are interested in parting ways with Anthony, who’s under contract for $26.2 million next season and can exercise an early-termination option in his deal to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Rosen reports that Anthony would only accept a deal that sent him to either the Clippers or the Cavaliers.

But his no-trade clause means it’s not the team’s decision, and it’s at least possible that Jackson is testing the waters to see if Anthony might in fact be open to someday switching teams.