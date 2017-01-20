Carmelo Anthony says if Knicks want him out, he’d ‘have to consider it’

Carmelo Anthony forced his way out of Denver during the 2011 season because he wanted to live and play in New York City. Even during the roughest of seasons with the Knicks, he’s never once mentioned the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause to play somewhere else — until now.

New York is in the middle of a 19-25 season, and Anthony has continually had to answer questions about whether Phil Jackson wants him out. In an interview with Newsday’s Al Iannazzone, he said he’d consider leaving for the first time ever, if that’s truly what the front office desired.

“I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

This is a fairly stunning development, mainly because of how adamant Anthony has been in the past about remaining in New York City. He’s under contract for $26.2 million next season, and can exercise an early termination option to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.