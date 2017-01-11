Carmelo Anthony Passes Robert Parish On All-Time Scoring List

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony continued his ascension of the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony entered the 2016-17 regular season at No. 29 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. That alone was enough to earn Anthony a place in the Hall of Fame, but the basketball world knew he wouldn’t be No. 29 for very long.

Anthony passed Elgin Baylor for No. 28 and Adrian Dantley for No. 27 earlier this season, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Anthony entered the Knicks’ clash with the Philadelphia 76ers with 23,309 career points. He needed 25 points to tie Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish for No. 26 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list—something he achieved with a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

With a 3-point field goal during the final minute of the third quarter, Anthony passed Parish for sole possession of No. 26 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

An incredible feat for the future Hall of Famer.

