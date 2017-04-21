Bulls PG Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with thumb fracture

The Chicago Bulls announced Friday that point guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely due to a fracture in his right thumb. The injury won’t require surgery.

It’s unclear exactly when Rondo injured his thumb, considering he played 40 minutes in the Bulls’ Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. He had 11 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in the game and didn’t show any effects of a possible injury.

The Bulls hold a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics and have put Boston on the ropes by sweeping the first two games on the road. Now, the Bulls will go back home to the United Center, but they’ll do so without their starting point guard.

Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant figure to get more playing time with Rondo out, though Dwayne Wade could also slide over to point, as well.

Rondo’s injury could swing momentum in the Celtics’ favor as they look to get the series back to Boston.