Bucks reportedly benched Jabari Parker for leaking locker-room dispute to media

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and now it appears the team is dealing with internal strife. The Bucks benched forward Jabari Parker on Saturday ahead of Milwaukee’s game against the Miami Heat for revealing a locker-room issue to reporters, ESPN reported Sunday.

According to the report, Parker was upset with his teammates for his perceived lack of togetherness after the Bucks’ loss to Orlando on Friday, the team’s fourth consecutive defeat.

Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said Parker was coming off the bench because he violated a team rule, but Kidd did not elaborate on the rule in question. Rookie forward Thon Maker started in Parker’s place.

Parker, who had started every game this season before Saturday, told the media after Saturday’s loss that there was a team meeting and that he was happy he let his feelings be known.

“I spoke up for the first time, and it didn’t go my way,” Parker said. “I was getting thrashed, but hey, as long as I give them another perspective, I did my job.”

According to the report, Parker’s teammates decided on the punishment. Parker is averaging 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds this season, both career highs in his third year.