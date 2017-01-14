Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Takeaways and Grades

Despite stellar play for most of the game, the Brooklyn Nets crumbled against the Toronto Raptors when it really counted, in the fourth quarter. They dropped their ninth straight game, losing 132-111.

The Brooklyn Nets took on the Toronto Raptors on the second night of their back-to-back in the Air Canada Centre. Despite playing on a back-to-back, the Nets opened up the game with impressive play against the second seed of the Eastern Conference, and were able to sustain this level of intensity for three quarters.

Brooklyn was shorthanded again, with Jeremy Lin missing his eighth straight game and Isaiah Whitehead out due to a knee injury he suffered the prior night. As a result, Spencer Dinwiddie made his first start as a Net, which was just his third career start in the NBA. Toronto was also missing their starting power forward, Patrick Patterson, who is still healing from a sore left knee.

The Raptors scored the first four points of the game, but the Nets quickly answered back with a three-pointer, and the score remained close throughout the first period. Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic combined for the Nets’ first 10 points. Brooklyn relied heavily on the three ball in the first quarter, with 15 of their 27 points coming from long-distance shots. Additionally, 14 of their 27 first quarter points came from bench players. Toronto led by three, 30-27, at the end of the first.

The second quarter followed a similar format, with the Raptors going up by as much as five, but the Nets responding immediately. At halftime, Brooklyn trailed by one, 54-53. Bogdanovic and Lopez led the Nets with 15 points and 11 points, respectively. The Nets’ bench also combined for 22 of the 53 points.

In the third quarter, Brooklyn began to pull away, taking their largest lead of the game at 71-67 with seven minutes remaining in the period. However, Toronto came right back, completing a 10-0 run at the 3:24 mark. Despite that, the Nets kept it tight to end the quarter, and a Sean Kilpatrick floater at the horn brought Brooklyn within one, 90-89.

That was as close as the Nets would get for the remainder of the game. The Nets went scoreless for the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and by then, the Raptors had extended their lead to double digits. In the following two minutes, Toronto went up by as much as 17 points. The Raptors never looked back, and Brooklyn allowed a season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

1) The Nets went ice cold in the fourth quarter

Fourth quarter collapses are starting to become more common for the Nets. Before the final period, it actually looked like they had a chance against one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the Raptors ran away with the game in the initial four minutes and didn’t give the Nets any chance to come back. Allowing 42 fourth quarter points isn’t a surprise for a team like Brooklyn, but it’s still astounding that they managed to do so.

2) Brooklyn was drastically out-rebounded

This became clearer in action whenever the Nets stood like sitting ducks in the paint as the Raptors came up with offensive boards and easy putbacks. Toronto out-rebounded Brooklyn 49-35, a difference by an alarming 14. In one instance in the third quarter, Jonas Valanciunas got an easy rebound as multiple Nets stood seemingly unaware of their surroundings. This led to an easy basket for Lucas Nogueira, who was also fouled by Trevor Booker on that play. Not a good look for Brooklyn, as rebounding issues were more prominent towards the beginning of the season.

3) Despite major blowout loss, the boxscore isn’t indicative of everything

At first glance, the boxscore may make people believe the Raptors had been heavily leading in the game, if they didn’t watch the game. Already, I’ve discussed that it was a major fourth quarter meltdown that resulted in this blowout loss. Had the Nets won, I’d be discussing much more positive things, such as their good ball movement throughout three quarters, and the Nets did end up finishing the game with 26 assists. Brooklyn also shot the ball well from behind the arc with a stellar 47.2 percent clip. Consequently, the final score may not show it, but for three periods, there were many positives in action for the Nets.

Player of the Game

Bojan Bogdanovic SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets B Bojan Bogdanovic played well, finishing with a team-high 23 points and shooting 9-of-16 from the field. He also shot an impressive 5-of-8 from three-point territory. What his stat-lines don’t indicate though, is some progress on his defense, which was seen on multiple instances during the game. The Nets could certainly use a newly-improved Bogdanovic on defense, as he’s been notorious as a defensive liability.

Wildcard

Randy Foye PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets B- It seems like forever since we last saw Randy Foye plan. Everyone remembers the buzzer beater against the Hornets, but the veteran has not played in three of the Nets’ last five games. With Isaiah Whitehead out, Brooklyn has no choice but to turn to the end of their bench, and Foye got more minutes last night running the point. Foye did a good job in this role despite not having played much as of late and being primarily used as a shooting guard. He scored just nine points, but dished out a remarkable seven assists. He could be just the playmaker the Nets need off the bench (or while injuries are still affecting the team) if the Sean Kilpatrick point guard experiment is over.

Up Your Game, Please…

Sean Kilpatrick SG, Brooklyn Nets D Sean Kilpatrick could just not find a stroke last night, finishing the game with six points and shooting 2-of-5 from the field. Kilpatrick also missed both of his three-point attempts. The no turnovers are a positive sign, but this is far below Kilpatrick’s usual scoring that is necessary to help the Nets. With Kilpatrick’s role in Brooklyn’s lineups constantly changing as Joe Harris has recently replaced him in the starting lineup and the Nets seem to be using him less at the point, Kilpatrick’s production may be rather inconsistent.

With the loss to Toronto, the Nets have now lost nine consecutive games and drop to 8-31. They return home to take on the Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM EST.

