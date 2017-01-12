Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Meet in Starbucks to Discuss Trade Assets

It’s trade season, and the Brooklyn Nets have been rather open about having Brook Lopez on the trade market. However, their most open move may have been meeting in a Starbucks earlier this evening to discuss trade assets.

The Brooklyn Nets don’t have a reputation for being discreet, and they certainly proved they aren’t tonight.

Erika Clark caught Nets officials in a Starbucks conferring about the team’s assets, tweeting out a photo of an official holding a spiral notebook. The notebook seemingly has details about Nets who add trade value.

Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic are the visible names in the picture, so it appears the Nets are interested in shopping their two comparable shooting guards.

Kilpatrick is having a career year with the Nets, averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The former D-League star’s best game came on November 29 against the Los Angeles Clippers, when he scored a career-high 38 points.

Bogdanovic, despite posting his best numbers in his third year with Brooklyn, has fallen under the radar in Kilpatrick’s shadow. The Croatian is tallying 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Both players have been consistent starters for the Nets this season though as of late, Joe Harris has replaced Kilpatrick as the starting shooting guard. In some cases, due to the Nets’ numerous injuries, Bogdanovic and Kilpatrick have been in the same starting lineup, with Kilpatrick starting at shooting guard and Bogdanovic at small forward.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Nets end up dealing any players and if so, who. Perhaps even more intriguing is how they’ll respond to the fact that they have an active role in the trade market, now that it’s out of the bag. The NBA’s trade deadline is February 23, so we’ll know soon enough.

