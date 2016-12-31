Larry Bird has scored 50 or more points in a game four times, but he never did what Isaiah Thomas did Friday night.

Thomas scored 29 of his 52 points in the fourth quarter — something no Boston Celtics player ever has done — to spark a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat.

The point guard hit 50 with a long-distance three — his ninth of the night — and pumped up his All-Star bid, one night after LeBron James called him “a clear-cut star”.

Bird (1983) and Todd Day (!, 1995) had held the team record with 24 points in a period. Thomas scored the first 11 points of the fourth and easily topped his career high of 44.

Celtics fans chanted “MVP!” And afterward, Pats star LeGarrette Blount gave Thomas some love.