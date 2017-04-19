The Chicago Bulls were a mess most of the season, but when they capped an unlikely sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, suddenly their playoff hopes seemed very real. Of the three teams that were battling for the last two spots in the East, the Bulls had the easiest path to the playoffs.

They didn’t look too convincing, though, losing to the Knicks and Nets and just squeaking in as the eighth seed, earning a date against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

What a difference a week makes.

The Bulls beat the Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday to become just the second No. 8 seed to go up 2-0 on a No. 1 seed. The other: the 1993 Lakers against the Suns. The good news for the Celtics: That Suns team ended up reaching the NBA Finals.

The tragic death of Isaiah Thomas’ younger sister in a car accident on the eve of the playoffs was expected to affect the Celtics star, but no one saw this coming.

Rondo looked at home in the Garden, getting 14 assists Tuesday night and finishing one rebound shy of a triple-double. Jimmy Butler is averaging 26 points in the series and Dwyane Wade dropped 22 in Game 2. Robin Lopez chipped in 18. Robin Lopez!

Naturally, hoops heads are beside themselves.

Brad Stevens sitting on #Celtics bench like: "I would've been a lock for that Indiana job…" pic.twitter.com/INZqsB3vQ4 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) April 19, 2017

Celtics during the regular season vs playoffs… pic.twitter.com/gE49XWNfBA — Dont Hate The H3at (@DontHateTheH3at) April 19, 2017

This was worst nightmare for @celtics .The @chicagobulls underachieved all year. I take age over youth every time. @SiriusXMNBA @hoopshype — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) April 19, 2017

After losing to the young, upstart Bulls, the Celtics future looks bright as Al Horford will only be 32 next season. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) April 19, 2017

Let's check in on Celtics Twitter https://t.co/il5PJWItfX — Around The League™ (@RTSportsTalk) April 19, 2017

The #Celtics kept that #1 draft pick not wanting to give it up for Jimmy Butler & now are down 2-0 to the Bulls…. pic.twitter.com/fF3mZilZBV — Zac (@DCzWall) April 19, 2017

how the celtics gonna "upset the cavs in the ECF" when they get bounced by the BULLS in the first round ? pic.twitter.com/Fm0Pk7DjU3 — Michael (@BigMikeGTBuzz) April 19, 2017

Look on the bright side, Celtics fans: Gordon Hayward is too busy to watch this game. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 19, 2017

Celtics' draft picks need to be more productive in last ten minutes… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) April 19, 2017

When you remember that the Celtics drafted Kelly Olynik over Giannis pic.twitter.com/oqzs1075NZ — Black Celtics fan (@MounBlanDreads) April 19, 2017

Lebron played the Celtics by giving them a #1 seed. pic.twitter.com/2Y6gNomCoe — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) April 19, 2017

Bulls are doing to I. Thomas defensively what Miami did in 2011 to D. Rose…smothering a small guard strategically… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) April 19, 2017

As I said before the playoffs, the Bulls would've beaten the Cavs in a first-round matchup. Would LOVE to see Bulls-Cavs in conf finals. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 19, 2017

Even if this Bulls team went and won the NBA title and they'd still be absolute garbage. That's what makes this great. — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) April 19, 2017

These Bulls are frighteningly similar to '99 Knicks 1) sucked ass all year

2) stumbled into 8 seed

3) unrecognizably amazing starting RD 1 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 19, 2017

It's good to be reminded that the Knicks traded Robin Lopez to the Bulls to both acquire Derrick Rose and sign Joakim Noah for more money. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 19, 2017

Avery Bradley said he thinks the Bulls are executing because of their leadership. Pointed out Cs argued with each other, got down. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 19, 2017

Bulls fans realizing that if they beat the Celtics in this series they're definitely stuck with Gar Forman & John Paxson pic.twitter.com/DzMFxE8Grb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 19, 2017