Booker’s a Beast – Beat’s Back Spurs

If the Cleveland Cavaliers game on January 8 was the best second half this season, was today’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs the best game of the year for the Phoenix Suns?

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Spurs 25 33 27 20 105 Suns 25 26 29 28 108

Playing their second and final game in Mexico City, and following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks who the Suns had been tied with for the worst record in the Western Conference, the Suns dueled – out-dueled – the San Antonio Spurs for their 13th win on the season, handing their arch-rival their 9th loss.

Entering the fourth quarter down only five, the Suns started out on an 8-0 run to take an 88-85 lead, their first lead since it was 25-23 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

Devin Booker who came into the 4th quarter after scoring 13 points in the third, kept up an offensive aggressiveness that only Kawhi Leonard on the Spurs could possible attempt to keep up with. While Booker scored eight points in the first 5:11 of the quarter to help put the Suns up 94-86, Manu Ginóbili and Kawhi quickly countered with 6 and 4 points themselves, tying the game at 98 apiece.

While the Spurs took a brief 103-102 lead following a Leonard three, Booker came right with two free throws, a steal off of Ginóbili and on the ensuing fastbreak put a final cap on the 108-105 victory with a dunk.

For the second straight game – and third time this season – Devin Booker scored 39 points, his career-high. Booker did so on 12-22 shooting and 3-5 from beyond the arc. He added 2 rebounds and 2 assists, and was tied for the game-high +10.

Eric Bledsoe scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists, the fourth time this season he has had at least 10 dimes.

Tyson Chandler fell two points short of a double-double as he also tore down 15 rebounds. Chandler is on a rebounding tear right now and is averaging 17.4 rebounds in his last five games.

P.J. Tucker may have only finished with 7 points and 5 rebounds, but his 4 steals are indicative of the smothering defense he played all afternoon. Regardless of the player and moment, Tucker’s hard-nosed defense made a huge difference.

The Suns finished with zero blocks for the first time since December 6, against the Utah Jazz. The Suns have gone block-less three times this season now, today’s game against the Spurs was the first time they won.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 38 points on 12-20 shooting and 12-14 from the free throw line. LaMarcus Aldridge was almost a none factor scoring only 13 points and securing only 4 rebounds in 33 minutes.

Paul Gasol scored only 3 points and missed a crucial free throw with 3.7 seconds left that would have given the Spurs an opportunity to foul on the ensuing possession possibly providing the Spurs with the opportunity to tie at the buzzer. Instead, he missed the first, then missed the second on purpose, the rebound coming down to Dragan Bender, essentially ending the game.

Manu Ginóbili and Tony Parker scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. The combined for 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 5 turnovers.

Thoughts from the Valley of the Suns

Robert Neal – Site Contributor

Great win tonight by the Suns in Mexico City. Phoenix ends its five-day adventure south of the border losing to Dallas and beating San Antonio. Figures.

And Saturday night, the Suns did it with another explosive outing by Devin Booker… and defense. That’s right, defense! It seemed like San Antonio was taking a desperation shot as the shot clock expired on nearly every possession in the 4th quarter. While Phoenix was much more aggressive at the offensive end.

Tyler Ulis definitely gave the team a spark off the bench, and it’s hard for anyone to match PJ Tucker’s intensity down the stretch. Impressive.

The Suns continue to play power forward by committee. Marquese Chriss gave it a good shot in the first half, then it was Dragan Bender and Alex Len in the second half. Imagine what this team could do with a real power forward supported by their solid bench depth?

And is it just me, or is everyone else tired of Manu Ginóbili’s constant flops? He is the best I’ve ever seen at flopping on the offensive end. He purposely draws contact, then flops. The referees buy it every time. I know he’s a great player, but I just don’t like him. I sincerely hope this is his last season. He won’t be missed. Sorry, I know – but I don’t like Ginóbili and I don’t like the Spurs.

There. It feels good just saying it. If you don’t like it – too bad.

Go Suns.

Adam Maynes – Site Editor

Boy it was great seeing Booker play the way he has the last two games. Heck, his last five! He’s averaging 31 points, on 11.2 of 20.4 for 55% from the field and an incredible 61% from beyond the arc.

A five game stretch is very impressive, but is still a small period in the season. However, this was his third time reaching the 39 points mark (I was literally yelling at the TV the last two games begging for that free throw against Dallas to fall or for Tucker to pass the ball with 4 seconds left against the Spurs), and the 7th time this season he has scored at least 30.

Do you know who else has scored 30+ 7 times this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kemba Walker and Bradley Beal has 6, John Wall has 5 – each likely All-Stars.

I do believe that if the Suns offense from now on goes through Booker, then he too could be an All-Star this season as well. It should go through Booker.

Watching Book as active as he was all game today was fantastic. Mexico City was a two game glimpse into the next ten or more years of Booker’s career, something that will make him a star: He was not afraid to drive and get contact. He was confident from the field and his outside shot was falling consistently.

This is the kind of player that we need to be for the team to ultimately be successful – granted we need at least two more players of this caliber.

Seeing Booker play the way he did in Mexico City, was exactly what we need from now on.

