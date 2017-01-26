As Vince Carter turns 40, celebrating the many times he made our jaws drop

Vince Carter turned 40 years old Thursday and is still playing meaningful minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies in the middle of his 19th NBA season. The team’s birthday wishes included a serenade from their Grannies & Grandpas squad, and Carter seemed to enjoy the attention.

Meet the newest member of the Grizz Grannies & Grandpas, @mrvincecarter15! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EOo2VOHNwk — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 26, 2017

On the court, he continues to dazzle at times — like the way he did on Tuesday with a spinning layup conversion against the Raptors.

But that’s nothing compared to what he was capable of at the height of his athletic powers.

Carter will forever be known as one of the game’s greatest dunkers. His performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest was maybe the best of all-time …

… and his throw-down in the 2000 Olympics over the 7-foot-2 Frederic Weis might have been the best in-game dunk the world has ever seen.

The NBA has put together a collection of Carter’s dunks that were previously unseen, from summer charity games, team practices or other exhibitions — and they’re as impressive as you might expect. Enjoy the show as Vince lights his 40th candle.