Andre Drummond speaks candidly on the Pistons’ effort

The Detroit Pistons suffered their fourth loss in a row on Wednesday night to the Memphis Grizzlies. Andre Drummond spoke on the Pistons’ effort.

The Detroit Pistons have struggled mightily for the past two weeks, winning just three of their past ten games. There have been a multitude of reasons for this rough stretch, from poor effort to bad defense to lack of chemistry, but the Pistons found themselves a new one in a 98-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons couldn’t get a shot to fall for much of the game. Not easy shots, not tough shots, the Pistons couldn’t buy a basket, shooting just 36 percent from the floor and 26 percent from long range.

To add to the difficulty, Reggie Jackson tweaked his knee very early in the first quarter and had to come out in favor of Ish Smith. The Pistons fell behind by double digits and never recovered.

However, the most concerning problem for the Pistons in recent days, that being effort, seems to be coming back into form. The Pistons didn’t struggle to put forth acceptable effort, after getting their legs under them in the second quarter.

Andre Drummond spoke on the topic of effort in the loss.

“I wouldn’t call it positive, that’s what we’re supposed to do on a nightly basis. We’re supposed to come out and play like that, I wouldn’t call it a positive.” Drummond went on to say, “We’re doing our job, we’re supposed to play this game at 100 percent, as hard as we can, at all times. We played hard tonight, they got the best of us.”

When asked about the first quarter, Drummond responded, “First quarter wasn’t, we didn’t play well defensively. In the second quarter we tightened up and got within eight and we kept fighting. We kept fighting.”

As for Drummond’s own performance, he scored 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting and hit 7-of-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 19 rebounds.

Andre Drummond got lit up by Marc Gasol for 38 points on just 17 shots, but Gasol got hot early and there simply was no answer.

Marcus Morris spoke on the topic of Gasol’s domination.

“That’s a bad boy right there, a bad boy. I told him when he started to add the three, he’s tough to guard. He was making some tough ones. He was pump faking, and jabbing from the three. He’s 7’0, 7’1, that’s tough to guard.”

Aside from Gasol’s blistering hot shooting, the rest of the Grizzlies were held to just 32 percent from the field.

This article originally appeared on