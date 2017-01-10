Allen Iverson flaunts his support of Dallas Cowboys with this Jerry Jones post
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their gargantuan NFL divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, they will have a notable fan in their corner: Retired Philadelphia 76ers legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who posted this photo of himself — in Dallas gear — with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his Instagram account Monday:
Philadelphia, as you know, is the home of the Eagles — one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals. But Iverson didn’t just stop with one post:
And judging by some of the Instagram comments posted (“Why bro?”), it seems as though Philly fans aren’t exactly thrilled that their basketball son has declared his allegiance to the enemy.
You wanted “The Answer,” Philly? You got it …