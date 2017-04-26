A reporter probably regrets asking Chris Paul if the Clippers will win Game 6

Brett Pollakoff

The Clippers lost a close Game 5 at home to the Jazz on Tuesday, which put them down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. L.A. will be facing elimination in Utah on Friday, and a reporter wanted to know if Chris Paul thought his team would be back at Staples Center on Sunday to play a Game 7.

He almost certainly regrets asking that question.

The official transcript reads like this:

Unlike the one posed to the Thunder’s Steven Adams that set Russell Westbrook off, this was not a legitimate question. No player on any team in any professional sport would publicly express doubt about winning their next game, and while Paul’s response may have been a bit confrontational, it was one that should have been completely expected.

