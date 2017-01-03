5 teams that should trade for Kyle Korver

Early in the NBA trade season, the Atlanta Hawks have been heavily involved in trade rumors. If Kyle Korver is really on the market, who should be chasing him?

The Hawks appear to be willing to part ways with any remnants of their 60-win team from 2014-2015 in an effort to enable a smooth rebuilding process. That balanced Hawks squad finished first in the Eastern Conference and compiled the first 17-0 record in a calendar month in NBA history during January of 2015. All five of their starters were rewarded with Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors after that, and it appears that all five of those starters may be gone soon. DeMarre Carroll, Al Horford, and Jeff Teague have already left and Paul Millsap and Kyle Korver may be on the way out.

The sting of losing Al Horford for nothing may be coercing the Hawks to make moves with their remaining veteran options. Thabo Sefolosha, 32, is a defensive ace who is also a pending free agent. Three-time All-Star Paul Millsap, 31, reportedly wants to opt out of his contract at the end of the year and become a free agent. Trading Millsap could shake up the NBA, but other Atlanta veterans could possibly play key roles for a contender as well. Kyle Korver, 34, is a pending free agent that is only making $5.2 million dollars and can be moved easily. He can be a key role player for a contender this season.

Here are five teams that should consider trading for Kyle Korver:

5. Los Angeles Clippers

The small forward position has haunted the Los Angeles Clippers during the last few seasons. They are undoubtedly set at four positions, but haven’t quite been able to fill that fifth spot. After they moved on from Matt Barnes, the position has mostly been up for grabs. Veteran Luc Mbah a Moute has started all year and is shooting a career-high 39.3 percent on 3-pointers and provides good defense. But he is a general liability on the offensive end and the Clippers should aspire for more out of the position if they want to contend for a championship.

Kyle Korver is 6-7 and 212 pounds, and takes care of himself well. But at his age he shouldn’t run with shooting guards anymore, and should be considered more of a small forward. Despite his age, however, Kyle Korver is still capable of filling a role at a very high level. His career 3-point field goal percentage is 42.9—good enough for eighth all time. If the Clippers brought him in and inserted them into their lineup, it could really open up the floor for the rest of their players to thrive. Kyle Korver could potentially be a difference maker in Los Angeles.

4. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are flourishing during the first season of Coach Mike D’Antoni’s tenure. The Rockets are shooting 3s at will, averaging 39.7 attempts per game. This will crush their own league record of 32.68 that they set in 2015-2015. The combination of D’Antoni, James Harden, and GM Daryl Morey appears to be a match made in heaven. Houston is currently 26-9 and third in the Western Conference.

Kyle Korver could thrive in Houston because of the way they play basketball. The Rockets’ Corey Brewer has real NBA skills, but may not be suited to play wing minutes for Mike D’Antoni as he is only shooting 24.1 percent on 3-pointers. Rumors that he could be on his way out in Houston have emerged. As a result, Daryl Morey should seek to replace him with Korver. The Rockets are already giving the rest of the Eastern Conference nightmares and could become even scarier if they brought Kyle Korver in.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ recipe for success is simple: utilize a lot of Lebron James and Kyrie Irving in the pick-and-roll and surround them with shooters. In the playoffs, they will lean on that and J.R. Smith has shown how a shooter playing off of this action can thrive. The Cavs have made an effort to sign shooters to fill roles; only Richard Jefferson isn’t shooting at least league average on 3-pointers. Kyle Korver would fit right in for a potential run for a repeat championship in Cleveland.

Mike Dunleavy was added by the Cavaliers this year and the thought was that he may potentially play meaningful playoff minutes. Now 36-years-old, Dunleavy’s level of play has slipped. His shooting numbers are the worst they have been in years and they may not be able to depend on him April and May. Kyle Korver would fill that role ably and would be a smart addition for Cleveland.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will likely always be title contenders as long as Gregg Popovich is coaching. Despite playing without Tim Duncan and struggles from a number of players, they are 27-7 and second in the Western Conference. But with Golden State setting the bar in the Western Conference, the Spurs may need to make a move to improve before the deadline. San Antonio’s shooting and therefore spacing could be improved by adding Kyle Korver.

Kyle Korver could help compliment some of the Spurs current wings nicely. Kawhi Leonard continues to be the Spurs best player, but the Spurs could potentially use more wings. Danny Green spaces the floor in a similar way, but Korver is able to shoot at a higher level and could potentially mirror his offensive role for the Spurs. Jonathon Simmons has been a revelation, but he’s mostly a defensive asset at this point. Davis Bertans and Kyle Anderson may not be ready for the playoffs. Additionally, Manu Ginobili can only play so many minutes at this point. The Spurs could use Korver as they gear up for the playoffs.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Part of what makes Russell Westbrook so good is not only how much offense he creates for himself, but the offense he also creates for others. He isn’t averaging over ten assists per game by accident. Victor Oladipo is averaging career best shooting percentages complimenting Westbrook and others benefit as well. The Thunder are sitting in the middle of the Western Conference and may seek to make a move or two.

The Thunder could potentially use additional shooting on their team. Andre Roberson and Jerami Grant are complete non-shooters. Anthony Morrow is likely not a solution. Rookie Alex Abrines has begun to contribute regularly but the 23-year-old Spaniard may not be ready for a playoff rotation. Oklahoma City could certainly use the services of Kyle Korver.

