5 potential general manager options for the Atlanta Hawks

The reshaping of the front office for the Atlanta Hawks began a week after being eliminated in the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

After days of speculation about his future with the organization, Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox resigned, but agreed to remain with the team as an advisor. In an unexpected twist, Mike Budenholzer announced he will step down as president of basketball operations.

By relinquishing control of basketball operations, Budenholzer will dedicate all of his time to his head coaching duties with the team.

UPDATE: We have announced a reorganization of Basketball Operations & will begin the search for a new GM. Details: https://t.co/XbIlaCcFir pic.twitter.com/XQYMKr4Pi3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 5, 2017

The pair of moves enables Atlanta to hire a new general manager with an elevated level of control. Both Wilcox and Budenholzer will continue to have a say in personnel decisions, but principal team owner Tony Ressler stressed the general manager will oversee the entire front office.

Ressler intends to have a new general manager in place prior to the NBA Draft on June 22. The entire roster could look drastically different over the next few months, as Atlanta has the 19th, 31st and 60th picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Atlanta holds the draft rights to the Timberwolves’ first round pick in 2018, along with its own first and second round selections.

The team must also determine how vital four-time All-Star Paul Millsap is to the organization. The 6-foot-8 forward can opt out of his contract this summer and command a maximum contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Millsap posted Atlanta’s highest scoring (18.1 points per game) and minute averages (34 per game) while ranking second in rebounding (7.7 per game), assists (3.7 per game), steals (1.3 per game) and blocks (0.9 per game) this season.

If Millsap signs a maximum contract with the Hawks, he could sign a deal for $205 million over five years. The other 29 teams in the league could offer him a four-year, $158.4 million deal.

Either contact would be a significant pay raise from the $21.5 million he was slated to earn during the 2017-18 campaign.

Within a few hours of the resignations of Wilcox and Budenholzer, a few candidates for the opening were revealed.

League sources say Joe Dumars and David Griffin are expected to emerge as candidates in the Hawks’ search for a new lead front-office voice — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 5, 2017

Let’s examine five realistic options for the vacant Atlanta Hawks general manager vacancy.

Joe Dumars

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a quick turnaround, something Joe Dumars has already experienced.

Immediately following the announcement of his retirement as a player in 2000, Detroit appointed Dumars as the president of basketball operations. Four years later, the Pistons claimed an NBA title, even without a superstar on the roster.

Much of his success stemmed from his ability to identify talent in undervalued players, as he turned Richard Hamilton, Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, all castoffs from other organizations, into a championship core.

Dumars resigned from the position following the end of the 2014 season.

The Hall-of-Fame shooting guard has emerged as a potential general manager candidate for New Orleans, even though Dell Demps still holds the title, but could join the Hawks immediately and is a former teammate of minority owner Grant Hill.

David Griffin

As Cleveland marches towards a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance, its general manager is working on an expiring contract.

The Cavaliers and Griffin had negotiated a contract extension last summer, but were unable to agree to terms. While he operates in uncertainty, Griffin has the support of LeBron James, as he has become increasingly vocal about his desire for the general manager to remain with the organization.

If Cleveland fails to retain Griffin past this summer, the Atlanta Hawks could serve as a viable destination.

Much like Dumars, Griffin has ties to minority owner Grant Hill, as he was an executive in Phoenix during three of Hill’s five seasons with the Suns.

The primary holdup in a deal between the Hawks and Griffin is negotiations can’t begin until the Cavaliers’ season ends, which could be as late as June 18, the latest possible date of the NBA Finals.

Grant Hill

Instead of bringing in an outside candidate, the team could just assign the general manager position to Hill, a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

Hill was among the group, headed by Ressler, that purchased the franchise for $850 million two years ago, after serving as the managing principal and founder of Penta Mezzanine Fund, a private equity mezzanine firm.

He also heads Hill Ventures, a private commercial real estate company. In addition to his firms, Hill serves as the co-host of NBA Inside Stuff along with providing color commentary for college and NBA basketball games.

While Hill has never worked in the front office of a basketball front office of any kind, he has generated interest in the general manager vacancy in Orlando. Only if he were to take the position, he would have to sell his shares of the Hawks.

A much simpler solution could be appointing himself, an NBA player with 18 years of experience and seven All-Star appearances, to the role of general manager in Atlanta.

Ressler told the Atlanta Journal Constitution he doesn’t believe Hill has an opening in the vacancy. Ressler also gave Wilcox a vote of confidence two weeks prior to reports, later deemed inaccurate by the Hawks front office, began to surface about the teams’ desire for a new general manager.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim

The Atlanta Hawks could turn to a former player that has worked in league front offices over the past seven years.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim spent a little over two seasons with the Hawks, garnering an All-Star roster spot in 2001 and lives in Atlanta.

Following his retirement in 2008, Abdur-Rahim was an assistant coach in Sacramento, a role he served for two seasons before being appointed as the assistant general manager for the Kings.

Sacramento promoted Abdur-Rahim to the general manager position of its Developmental League affiliate, the Reno Big Horns, until he was hired by the NBA as the vice president of basketball operations.

Few candidates are as well rounded as Abdur-Rahim and have the connection to the Atlanta organization.

Bobby Marks

There are no clear connections between the Atlanta Hawks and Bobby Marks, a former assistant general manager for the Nets with 20 years of front office experience, but the timing could be perfect.

Marks has since been hired as an insider for The Vertical part of Yahoo! sports, but the entire site is also being restructured. Lead editor Adrian Wojnarowski is slated to join ESPN, with some of his staff joining the network.

Since being cut by Brooklyn two years ago, Marks has garnered much attention for his ability to break down complex intricacies of the NBA salary cap to the general public.

The Hawks already have $83.8 million committed for the 2017-18 season, including the $21.4 million deal All-Star forward Paul Millsap has yet to opt out of, and could use his help shaping their roster in the future.

Atlanta has less than 50 days remaining if it hopes to fill its self imposed deadline of June 22 to fill its general manager vacancy, but plenty of intriguing options are available.

