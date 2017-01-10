The 7 worst NBA No. 1 draft picks of all-time, ranked
These guys were legitimate busts
Anthony Bennett, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, was waived by the Nets on Monday, and his career is in serious jeopardy after bouncing around the league now for three-plus seasons.
That got us thinking: Who are the worst No. 1 draft picks in NBA history? Here are seven of them, ranked from bad to worst.
Joe Smith: Golden State Warriors, 1995
Smith came crashing onto the scene with solid statistical performances in his first four NBA seasons, before largely flaming out during a career that lasted 16 years.
Rasheed Wallace went fourth overall and Kevin Garnett was drafted fifth, in case you need a point of reference for how disappointing Smith was as a No.1 pick.NBAE/Getty Images Nathaniel S. Butler
Michael Olowokandi: L.A. Clippers, 1998
Olowokandi logged his best statistical season five years into his NBA career, when he averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 36 regular-season appearances.
But in a draft that saw Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce go fifth, ninth and tenth respectively, Olowokandi at first overall was undoubtedly a pretty poor choice.Getty Images Elsa
Pervis Ellison: Sacramento Kings, 1989
This wasn't a great draft in terms of transcendent talent, but only one of Ellison's 11 professional seasons lived up to his lofty status as the first overall pick in 1989.
He averaged 20 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots for Washington in his third NBA season, but his career averages in both points and rebounds were in the single digits.Getty Images Otto Greule Jr
Kwame Brown: Washington Wizards, 2001
Brown ended up having a 12-year professional career, but never averaged more than the 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds he logged in his third NBA season. He also was famously targeted emotionally by Michael Jordan in Washington, and later by Phil Jackson when Brown spent a couple of seasons with the Lakers.Getty Images Al Bello
Andrea Bargnani: Toronto Raptors, 2006
Bargnani had his best NBA season five years into his career, when he averaged 21.4 points in 35.7 minutes per game for the Raptors in the 2011 season. But he was largely known for being a stereotypically soft European player who never came close to living up to the hype of being a No. 1 pick.NBAE/Getty Images David Sandford
Greg Oden: Portland Trail Blazers, 2007
Oden's career was derailed by injuries before it ever really got started, but the fact that Kevin Durant went No. 2 only made the pain of the pick for fans in Portland that much worse.NBAE/Getty Images Rocky Widner
Anthony Bennett: Cleveland Cavaliers, 2013
Bennett may be the worst No. 1 pick in terms of statistical performance, and he may be out of the NBA entirely after being waived by the Nets this week.
Since being taken first overall by the Cavaliers in 2013, Bennett has posted career averages of just 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game for four different teams.Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Howard Smith