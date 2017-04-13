Why James Harden should win NBA MVP ahead of Russell Westbrook

When you compare results, the MVP clearly is Harden’s

Harden has accounted for almost as many points per game than Westbrook, while taking nearly 400 fewer shots. He also leads the league in assists. If Harden wins the MVP, he wouldn’t be the first star under Mike D’Antoni to do so. Steve Nash won two MVP awards with D’Antoni in 2005 and 2006.

Harden’s numbers crush Nash’s. They aren’t even close. Harden is averaging 29 points per game. Nash averaged just under 19 points both years he was MVP. Harden is averaging over 11 assists and eight rebounds per game. Nash averaged 11 and 3.75 during his MVP years.

When you stack the numbers and compare results, the MVP clearly is Harden’s. But any remaining doubts should be put to rest quite soon, as the Thunder and Rockets face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

