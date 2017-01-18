Casting the remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

It ain't easy being this good.

"White Men Can't Jump", the 1992 comedy that made Venice Beach pickup basketball famous, is a classic sports movie from the writer/director (Ron Shelton) who gave us "Bull Durham", "Tin Cup", "Blue Chips" and "Cobb".

So the news that Clippers star Blake Griffin and Panthers lineman Ryan Kalil are remaking it, according to The Hollywood Reporter, naturally has some sports fans uneasy. We know Blake can jump, but can he act? However, the two are only producing the remake, not starring in it, so we took it upon ourselves to cast this sucker and make sure they do justice to a classic.

(WARNING: Clips contain strong language)

