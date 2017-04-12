Twitter reacts to Tony Romo’s performance with the Dallas Mavericks

With much pomp and circumstance, Tony Romo took the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night ... sort of.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL broadcaster took part in the Mavericks' pregame warmups, and he looked pretty good. Romo busted out a nifty behind-the-back dribble, sank a few jumpers, and greeted the crowd after being introduced as the Mavs' unofficial sixth starter. He didn't actually play in the game, but he did everything else.

And as Romo's basketball flirtation took the internet by storm, Twitter users had to share their reactions — starting with some gentle ribbing from "teammate" Dirk Nowitzki.