Any discussion of free agent destinations in the NBA has to at least include a mention of the league's largest market, but no star-level player in his right mind is going to consider joining the Knicks as long as Phil Jackson is around.

Jackson's track record was questionable at best before last season, but after the way 2017 unfolded, it's hard to see him finding an adequate amount of redemption before the 71-year-old executive's contract is up two seasons from now.

Jackson openly feuded with Carmelo Anthony in an effort to force him out of town, which may or may not have been worse than signing Joakim Noah to a deal worth $72 million over four years before the season began. He also randomly made some derogatory remarks about LeBron James, a close personal friend of Anthony's who also just happens to be the best player in the league. And we haven't even gotten to his insistence on running the triangle offense.

New York is tempting, to be sure. There's Madison Square Garden, the size of the market, and a potential future star in Kristaps Porzingis already in place. But Jackson's presence has made it a toxic environment, and it will remain that way until he's gone.