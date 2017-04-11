The 2016-17 NBA All-Underrated team

Value, or rating, is a difficult thing to gauge in the NBA — look at how much debate there is surrounding the MVP award.
These players aren't MVP candidates — some are far from it — but they are having under-heralded seasons.
It's time they get some love.
Here's the 13-man active roster for the NBA's 2016-17 all-underrated team:
Dewayne Dedmon, C, Spurs
Where did this guy come from?
Oh, Orlando — that makes a lot more sense now.
Dedmon was a revelation this season for the Spurs, playing their first year without the legendary Tim Duncan.
Though Dedmon isn't one of the greatest big men of all time, like his predecessor, he is one of the best rebounders in the league (30 percent defensive rebound rate) and has posted a defensive rating of 97.2 on 65.2 true shooting.
James Johnson, PF, Heat
Johnson gave Miami a little bit of everything, just when they needed it. After the Heat's poor start to the season, Johnson began getting more run and the Heat thrived.
Since the All-Star Game, Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game with a plus-seven net rating.
Otto Porter, SF, Wizards
Porter is having a career year in the final season of his rookie contract — so much so that the consensus around the league is that the Georgetown product will receive a max offer sheet this summer.
A max offer sheet for Otto Porter? It makes a lot of sense when you consider that he's developed into a dead-eye shooter this season: Porter has an effective field goal percentage of 60 — better than Kevin Durant — and a blistering offensive rating of 110.
Joe Ingles, SF, Jazz
Ingles, a career 36 percent 3-point shooter, is third in the NBA in 3-point shooting this season at 44 percent. He's also a secondary playmaker for one of the most joyful offenses in the NBA — often operating off the elbow — and a solid defender (1.2 steals per game) capable of checking four positions. Who would have predicted that Ingles would have an offensive rating of 109.6 this season?
Mike Conley, PG, Grizzlies
Conley might not be underpaid, but his reputation is not befitting the player he is. This is one smooth operator.
In 2016-17 he improved his scoring average by 5.3 points, pushed his 3-point shooting over the 40 percent threshold, dished out assists at his best rate since 2012, was still a great on-ball defender at his position and seemingly improved as the year progressed.
Avery Bradley, SG, Celtics
Everything Celtics fans think Marcus Smart is or will become, Bradley already is. A tenacious competitor, Bradley plays with defensive energy that doesn't show up in the box score, but it does set a tone for Boston. He's willing to check anyone on the court and almost always holds his own.
He also is averaging 16.4 points on 46/39/73 shooting, grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game at 6-foot-2 and averaging a steal a game.
Danilo Gallinari, SF, Nuggets
Few players have benefited from the pace-and-space revolution more than Gallinari, who extended his strong form from last season into this one, setting new highs in field-goal and 3-point shooting. In all, he is averaging 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
And get this, he was actually a league-average defender this year as well.
Shaun Livingston, G, Warriors
Few players are able to control the pace of a game like Livingston, whose contributions to the Warriors remain nearly immeasurable.
Livingston's box score numbers are down this year, but he played plenty of critical minutes because of his defensive length and court vision, and he's always had a 12-foot turnaround jumper (a shot I'm not sure he's ever missed) when needed.
Enes Kanter, C, Thunder
The man does not play a lick of defense.
Not. A. Lick.
But that's not his role — his job is to score, and few players in the league are more prolific at that than Kanter, who has averaged 14.4 points in 21.4 minutes per game this season.
Kanter also had one of the best offensive rebound percentages in the NBA.
Goran Dragic, PG, Heat
You can point to several things that helped facilitate Miami's turnaround, but one of them has to be Dragic's move to score more and pass less.
Normally, that'd seem like a recipe for disaster, but Dragic has perfectly balanced the need to be more aggressive in finding his shot and facilitating the offense. He got red hot in January and February, shooting well above 40 percent from beyond the arc and better than 50 percent from the floor overall. In all, his 20.2 points per game is his best mark since his great 2013-14 season with Phoenix.
Clint Capela, C, Rockets
The Rockets didn't have to give Dwight Howard a max contract — they could have re-signed him to a fair-value deal. Instead, they opted to lean on Capela as the team's starting center.
It was a great decision.
Capela is averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game, pulling down 8.1 rebounds and providing much-needed interior defense.
Gary Harris, SG, Nuggets
His shooting has gone above 50 percent. His 3-point shooting has gone above 40, and he has been absolutely lethal on the catch-and-shoot (66 percent EFG).
This might not have been a breakout year, but Harris has told the league that it better watch out.
Skal Labissiere, PF, Kings
Before DeMarcus Cousins was traded, Skal was a frequent sitter, playing in only seven games. It was easy to write him off as a rookie bust.
But since that Boogie trade, he's been on the court, and he's been ... awesome. He's played 23 games, starting 10, averaging 21 minutes a night. In that time he's averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting.
In all, it makes his sophomore campaign one of the most intriguing in the league and has landed him the last spot on this roster.