Suns players say Russell Westbrook was chasing stats during Thunder’s blowout loss

Russell Westbrook secured his place in history in Phoenix on Friday when he recorded his sixth assist of the night. But Suns players weren't about to let him set an all-time record on their home floor.

Westbrook has officially locked up a triple-double average for the season and is one triple-double away from breaking Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old record for the most recorded in a single NBA season. Players on the opposing team knew it, and believed that Westbrook knew it, too -- to the point where he was passing up open shots late in a blowout loss to try to pick up those remaining two assists.

The Suns fouled players who were on the receiving end of Westbrook's passes late in the game to make sure the milestone wouldn't be reached against them, and were happy to admit afterward that was the case.