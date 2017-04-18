Skip Bayless: 5 reasons why Kawhi Leonard has eclipsed LeBron James as the NBA’s best

Kawhi is becoming one of the best closers in the league

“I’ve told you all year that a year ago, my San Antonio Spurs were LaMarcus Aldridge’s team, because they had gone out in free agency - remember this - and LaMarcus was the premier free agent. They said ‘we got him’ when everybody else wanted him, and we’re going to rebuild around LaMarcus. And I thought it was, basically, an unwatchable disaster.

This year they went back to camp and went back to the drawing board and they said ‘you know what? No more of that. Let’s go with Kawhi this year. Let’s rebuild around Kawhi and make it his team.’

They have asked shy Kawhi to come out of his shell, to start to attack more, to get more aggressive, to take over in the fourth quarter.

He’s starting - Kawhi - to challenge Kyrie Irving as the best closer in all of basketball. This playoffs is starting to feel like it’s his coming out party. And I don’t know if you noticed, but he did make 19-of-19 free throws last night. In the first two games against Memphis he’s gone 20-of-28 from the field, averaging 35, seven [rebounds] and four assists.”