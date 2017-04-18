Skip Bayless: 5 reasons why Kawhi Leonard has eclipsed LeBron James as the NBA’s best

Nick Schwartz
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
Next Gallery
7

Giannis Antetokounmpo is here and the rest of the East should be terrified
Start Gallery »