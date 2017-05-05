Skip and Shannon sound off on LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s $495 signature shoe

The price point is way off

"Yeah, it costs too much. Now, I don't have a problem with him coming up with his own brand, trying to market and make himself money. We live in a capitalist society, and people are always trying to innovate, people sell things all the time.

But Skip, the thing that I'm going to say is something retailers say all the time: price point. The price point is way, way off. You can't charge, as an upstart, way, way more than what established shoe companies are charging. The Jordan, the LeBron, the Kyrie, the Curry ... this shoe is two to three times the cost of what established NBA players' shoes cost, with the backing of the established NBA brands. I don't understand what he was trying to go for.

Then to say, well, if you can't afford these shoes, then you ain't a baller. Can you imagine Mercedes saying that? I think people will say, nah, I'm not fixing to pay $500 for shoes."