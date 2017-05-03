Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Isaiah Thomas’ magical Game 2 performance

He’s playing for something that’s bigger than basketball

“I think it’s 95-5. 95 percent of the credit goes to Isaiah Thomas, [5 percent of the blame goes to the Wizards]. He’s playing for something that’s bigger than basketball.

"He mentioned in that piece to David Aldridge that yesterday would have been his sister’s 23rd birthday. Now we know, about 10 days ago, she died tragically in a car accident. And the first game he played after his sister’s death, he didn’t look like the Isaiah Thomas that we know.

"He’s money in the fourth quarter. He missed like five free throws, he’s a 90 percent free throw shooter. So it was weighing heavily on his mind. But as the realization started to set in on him [that] ‘My sister’s not coming back, but she would want me to carry on. She would want me to persevere. When I’m in this gym, when I’m in this arena, I get to focus solely on basketball.’ And as he said, ‘But when I leave, the realization, the reality hits me. My sister’s never coming back.’ ”