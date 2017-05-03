Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Isaiah Thomas’ magical Game 2 performance

Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas had the best game of his career when the Celtics needed him most Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 53 points in a come-from-behind win over the Wizards to take a 2-0 series lead.
After the game, Thomas dedicated the performance to his late sister, who was killed in a car accident earlier this month.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to Thomas' huge game on Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," and Sharpe called it one of the best performances in playoff history.
Isaiah Thomas: "She’s watching over me."
“It’s my sister. It’s her birthday today. Happy birthday. She would have been 23 today. Everything I do is for her, and she’s watching over me. So that’s all her.
"My family, my friends, they tell me to just keep going. My sister wouldn’t want me to stop. The only thing about it is once I leave this gym, I hit reality, and she’s not here. That’s the tough part. But when I’m in this arena, I can lock in and I know everything I do is for her.”
Greg M. CooperGreg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
He’s playing for something that’s bigger than basketball
“I think it’s 95-5. 95 percent of the credit goes to Isaiah Thomas, [5 percent of the blame goes to the Wizards]. He’s playing for something that’s bigger than basketball.
"He mentioned in that piece to David Aldridge that yesterday would have been his sister’s 23rd birthday. Now we know, about 10 days ago, she died tragically in a car accident. And the first game he played after his sister’s death, he didn’t look like the Isaiah Thomas that we know.
"He’s money in the fourth quarter. He missed like five free throws, he’s a 90 percent free throw shooter. So it was weighing heavily on his mind. But as the realization started to set in on him [that] ‘My sister’s not coming back, but she would want me to carry on. She would want me to persevere. When I’m in this gym, when I’m in this arena, I get to focus solely on basketball.’ And as he said, ‘But when I leave, the realization, the reality hits me. My sister’s never coming back.’ ”
You could see he was in a special kind of zone
“You knew early on -- in the first quarter he had 15 points. He looked locked in. Now, here’s a guy who’s averaging 29. For me to say he looked locked in … he’s always locked in. But last night, you could see. He has 15 in the first quarter, he has five in the second, so he has 20 at the half.
"And then, in the [third] quarter, he’s letting everybody do their thing, and that’s when the Wiz had a 14-point lead. So he has 24 points [through] three quarters.
"Fourth quarter is IT time.”
There was nothing the Wizards could have done
“Now you know, come the fourth quarter, he was the second-leading scorer in the NBA. Russell [Westbrook] nipped him at the end because for basically the entire season, he was averaging about 10 points a game in the fourth quarter.
"You knew he was going to be ultra-aggressive, and he was. Twenty of the 30 points in the fourth quarter, he got them. Overtime, what do you think he’s going to do, Skip? He’s in a rhythm now, you got your hands full.
"He scores 20 of the 30 in the fourth, he scored nine of the 15 in overtime. So he has 29 of the 45. He had a transcendent performance -- and I’m not sure what the Wizards could have done.”
These playoffs are starting to belong to Isaiah Thomas
“I’ve been covering this league since about 1976, and this will rank as an all-time great playoff performance. It was very special, and Isaiah Thomas is emerging as a miniature force in this league but also in these playoffs. They’re starting to be his playoffs.
"The tragedy with his sister, gets his tooth knocked out, six hours of oral surgery, ‘No, I’m going to play’ … and did he ever play.
"One of the great performances. If you had to rank it … it could be a top-20 all-time performance.”