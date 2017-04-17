Skip Bayless explains how the Thunder’s blowout loss proved Russell Westbrook is the real MVP

The Houston Rockets dominated Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at home in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, winning by 31 points in a rout.
MVP co-favorite James Harden led all scorers with 37 points, and though Russell Westbrook had a tough night from the field, Skip Bayless argued on Monday's episode of Undisputed that his performance was the clearest proof yet that he's the obvious MVP of the league.
We should have seen this result coming
“I didn’t learn anything [about these teams]. The Rockets are the better team, the better team won. I think this series is going to go five games. I do believe Russell, his first game back in OKC, will be his hero-ish self and he’ll probably have one of those monster games where he goes for 40, 12, 12.
"But when you look at this - in order for OKC to have any chance to win this ballgame… Skip, they got doubled up on the offensive glass, 14-7. They also got out-rebounded by 15 overall, 56-41.
"You’re the No. 1 rebounding team in the NBA, you’ve got no chance of winning if you get out-rebounded by 15, you get doubled up on the offensive glass.”
Russell Westbrook got no help from his teammates
"Russell… look, we know he’s a volume shooter. He’s a 42 percent field goal percentage guy.
"Skip, he shot 26 percent yesterday. That’s 6-of-23. And then he got no help. Victor Oladipo is 1-of-12. Who do you think you’re going to beat like that?
"Here’s the thing - if you’re going into the game and OKC said ‘you know what? We’re going to hold the Rockets to 30 percent field goal from three.’ You’d be like ‘man, we’ve got a chance! 30 percent, they shoot about 40 a night. If we hold them to 30 percent we’ve got a great chance.’
"But you let them shoot almost 50 percent from the floor. James Harden is going to get his points. Roberson is going to do all he can, but Harden is gonna score. But you can’t let Beverley get 21. You can’t let Nene come off the bench and get 15. You can’t let [Clint] Capela go for 15.”
Westbrook's status as the real MVP has never been so evident
“You realize what you just did, don’t you? You just closed Russell Westbrook’s case for MVP with everything you just said, because clearly on display in Houston last night in Game 1 was the painful fact that Russell Westbrook’s supporting cast isn’t nearly as good as James Harden’s supporting cast.
"Yet with this supporting cast of Russell, he still got them to 47-35 and a good enough seed to at least be playing Houston in round one of the playoffs.
"That’s just extraordinary, to me, and never have I seen it come so clearly as it came last night. Because it was double jeopardy for the supporting cast of the Oklahoma City Thunder - because not only are they deficient up against Houston’s supporting cast and James Harden, but what shocked me was just how little physicality and fight that they showed.”
Westbrook's teammates weren't playing with any intensity or desire
“There was no urgency, there was very little energy. You just talked about all that rebounding stuff, we can also talk about points in the paint: 62-38 Rockets. We can talk about second-chance points: 31-4 Rockets.
"Those stats are all about what? Effort! You’ve just got to want the basketball worse than that guy wants the basketball. You’ve got to block out, you’ve got to throw your hips into people, throw your elbows into people, and I couldn’t recognize them in the first quarter. I don’t know who they were, because they didn’t seem to know who they were.”
Steven Adams needs to be better
“My focus, to start, is on Steven Adams. I don’t know if you remember this, but just one year ago starting right now,he looked like a star to me.
"Do you remember? They’re up three games to one on the Golden State team that had won a record 73 games, and a big reason for that was Steven Adams. He was killing them, and he just looked dominating, to me, on both ends. He could block shots, he could make little hook shots. He looked like he was going to emerge as a force in this league, and I don’t recognize him anymore.”
Shannon: “That’s why he got a $100 million contract.”
Skip: “He just got it in October! They gave him four years, $100 million dollar extension. And I guess he’s resting on his laurels now, because I don’t know what happened to that guy from last year. And last night he rested to the tune of five rebounds in 28 minutes.”
Westbrook was the only player who wanted to be involved in the game
“I thought Russell tried too hard. You didn’t even mention he had nine turnovers, so I’m going to mention it boldly because that hurt. But they weren’t your basic careless, lackadaisical turnovers - they were all aggressive turnovers. ‘I’m trying to force the action, I’m trying to force the ball here, I’m trying to get him involved and him involved.’
"And nobody wanted to get involved. His running mate, the guy who’s riding shotgun, goes 1-for-12."
The Thunder will take a game, but this series is over
“This is a five-game series. We knew this all along… as great as Russell played in regular season, the Rockets were eight games better.
"And we don’t need to talk about the MVP. The votes have already been cast, we’ll find out who’s going to win on June 26th. But the Rockets are the better team. OKC has their work cut out for them.
"I will give them a game - Game 3, I believe they’ll get that game - but after that it’s over.”