Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James’ profane ‘tantrum’

LeBron is making it a point to show up his teammates

"Saturday night, during the game [against the Spurs], all of a sudden LeBron in the second half just went off on poor Channing Frye, who is supposed to be a really good guy and a good teammate. He just showed him up and shamed him in front of the whole world on live national TV for making some mistake.

"Then after that game, basically without naming names, he threw a couple of teammates under the bus -- Kyrie and Tristan Thompson -- for not doing what he thought they were supposed to do as they came out of a timeout in overtime. It was out of character for him to dump on them after the game for a play that he should have pulled off by at least looking to make sure someone was there for him to throw it to."

