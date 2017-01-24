Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James’ profane ‘tantrum’
Despite 49 points from Kyrie Irving, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost on the road Monday to a New Orleans Pelicans team without star Anthony Davis, and after the game LeBron James was harshly critical of his team in a profane rant.
James lamented to reporters that the Cavaliers were too "top-heavy," and that the defending champions desperately need a playmaker.
On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless explained why James' outburst was so strange.
Skip: LeBron is starting to unravel
“I’ve never seen him like this before in his entire career. LeBron James, to me, is starting to come unglued. He’s starting to unravel. He’s starting to lose it, and I’m talking about psychologically and emotionally -- and I’m not sure exactly why -- but it’s just so out of character for him.
"…. What he said after the game after a loss at the Pelicans without Anthony Davis playing one minute of that game stunned me because it's un-LeBron James."
Skip: LeBron is making it a point to show up his teammates
"Saturday night, during the game [against the Spurs], all of a sudden LeBron in the second half just went off on poor Channing Frye, who is supposed to be a really good guy and a good teammate. He just showed him up and shamed him in front of the whole world on live national TV for making some mistake.
"Then after that game, basically without naming names, he threw a couple of teammates under the bus -- Kyrie and Tristan Thompson -- for not doing what he thought they were supposed to do as they came out of a timeout in overtime. It was out of character for him to dump on them after the game for a play that he should have pulled off by at least looking to make sure someone was there for him to throw it to."
Skip: His rant was out of character
"Again, I have the highest regard for him. He’s the best role model in sports. … if any athlete can stand up to being a role model, because it’s hard, this man can. I believe he’s a good husband and a good father, and it was shocking the language that he used because he doesn’t do this in interviews.
"In this situation he's answering reporters' questions, and he went to the F-bomb? He dropped some F-bombs. And again, I'm sure he was trying to express the gravity of the situation, to emphasize the urgency of the situation, but man this was out of character."
Skip: LeBron has no reason to worry
"Because what just happened? Let’s put it in some perspective. They just played eight straight teams from the Western Conference. So they go 3-5 against the West, but they’re still two-and-a-half games ahead of everybody in the cakewalk Eastern Conference, and they are going to cakewalk through the playoffs to the Finals. Do you think LeBron’s team’s going to finish second in the East? Because I don’t.
"Yet he's going crazy about … he's even naming names, that his GM David Griffin didn't go get. Michael Beasley or Raymond Felton? 'Why didn't we get those guys, we need more bodies!'"
Skip: Cavs GM David Griffin has done a brilliant job
"When just the other day, it seems like it was yesterday, we know that David Griffin went out and got Kyle Korver! And we all said, ‘Oh my God!’ You were rejoicing on the other side of the table, as were many LeBron fans. That was really a sweet move by that GM. Before the year, he went out and got Birdman [Chris Andersen] and Birdman wrecked his knee and he’s gone for the year. And J.R. Smith, they re-signed, and he tore up his thumb.
"I don’t know how much more … he went and got Dunleavy, and it was a bust, and he said ‘OK, I give up on Dunleavy, I trade him for Kyle Korver!’ So why is LeBron going nuts about this and throwing what I thought was just a tantrum after the game? That’s like ‘whiny baby’ tantrum.
"They’re in the Eastern Conference! They’re OK!
"…. What is LeBron complaining about? Why is he on such an emotional edge? The pressure to repeat, I guess, is getting to LeBron James."