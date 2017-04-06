Skip Bayless: The Cavs’ win against the Celtics was meaningless, not proof they’re ‘back’

The Cleveland Cavaliers went to Boston Wednesday night for a crucial game in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the first-place Celtics resoundingly.
LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in what was Cleveland's fourth consecutive win, but after the game he said that beating a potential Eastern Conference Finals opponent on the road wasn't a "statement game."
Skip Bayless reacted to the Cavs' victory on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, and explained why Cleveland fans shouldn't be too excited about the result.
LeBron James: This was not a statement win
“Nah, it’s no statement game. Statement for ourselves because we need to continue to get better, and tonight we did that. You know, that’s all it’s about.
We don’t need to have a statement for anybody but ourselves, and tonight was good for our group.
I’m even-keeled about the process going down the final stretches of the season, so there’s no ceiling too high for us. We understand that and we want to continue to get better."
If LeBron says the regular season doesn't matter, this result was meaningless
“They are not back yet. You told me yesterday this game didn’t matter at all. The King told me two days ago this didn’t matter at all.
So I’m going to throw this result out. It didn’t even count. It didn’t matter. The Cavs are still struggling.
And I should have seen this coming. It was the classic trap game for the Boston Celtics in their building.”
This was a classic trap game for Boston
“The Cavaliers came in having lost 9-of-10 road back-to-backs. The Cavaliers came in 19-19 on the road, which is shockingly bad for a defending champion.They came in 22-19 in their last 41 games, and they came in having needed two overtimes to beat the 37-39 Indiana Pacers in the King of Drama’s house.
… We add all that up and it was the classic case of ‘wait a second, Tristan Thompson has a bad wrist and he’s going to miss this game?’ And Boston said ‘this is going to be so easy.’ The Celtics thought they could take the night off, they could just go through the motions, which is what it looked like from the start.”
LeBron had absolutely no pressure on him
“This was the classic LeBron game in which. for once, he got to play an entire nationally televised game with no pressure because there was no expectation - because he had played such high minutes, and they were so bad on the road, and no Tristan Thompson, and no expectations of LeBron James.
After he sat back for a while, he was quiet at the start of the game, but then he realized ‘wait a second, they’re lifeless tonight and they are cold tonight… and I’m going to attack tonight.’
And I love the way LeBron played the first half, because guess what he did? He had one big goose egg on the box score in the first half - zero three-point attempts. That’s the way to play it, LeBron! I scream for you to play it that way because you’re unstoppable that way. He attacked the basket, he scored 19 in the first half, they led by 15.
It doesn’t mean a thing because you taught me yesterday [that] this game is meaningless.”