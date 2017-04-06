Skip Bayless: The Cavs’ win against the Celtics was meaningless, not proof they’re ‘back’

The Cleveland Cavaliers went to Boston Wednesday night for a crucial game in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the first-place Celtics resoundingly.

LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in what was Cleveland's fourth consecutive win, but after the game he said that beating a potential Eastern Conference Finals opponent on the road wasn't a "statement game."

Skip Bayless reacted to the Cavs' victory on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, and explained why Cleveland fans shouldn't be too excited about the result.