Skip Bayless explains why the Cavaliers should be very worried after another embarrassment

The Cavs' bench is one of the worst in the league

“And the bench. The Cavaliers have the fourth-worst bench differential in the NBA. Now they got outscored Friday by 34. They got outscored last night by 28.

Ty Lue, I’m going to place this at your feet, because guess what? You’re supposed to be the defensive guru, that’s how you cut your teeth. On the defensive side of the ball, you’re supposed to be able to implement something to find a way to make this happen.

Also the rotation. Ty Lue, you’re trying to play Deron Williams and he’s a liability. Because not only is he breaking down defensively, you’re putting he and Kyle Korver on the court at the same time. Both of those guys get beat off the dribble, now everybody’s scrambling to try to cover for them and you’re leaving wide-open kick guys. You can’t have that.”