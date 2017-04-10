Skip Bayless explains why the Cavaliers should be very worried after another embarrassment

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost a second-cosecutive game to the Atlanta Hawks in historic fashion Sunday at home, blowing a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter. LeBron James posted a triple-double, but fouled out and had to watch his Cavaliers fall in overtime.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the Cavaliers' shocking collapse on Monday's episode of Undisputed - and while Sharpe is still confident the Cavs will make it to the Finals, Bayless isn't sure Cleveland can fix their problems by the start of the playoffs.
Cleveland's defense has been astoundingly bad
“Their defense is atrocious.
I don’t care about the officiating, and it was not particularly good last night. On the tie-up, not only was Kent Bazemore’s foot out of bounds, Paul Millsap’s foot was out of bounds. LeBron called timeout, we saw that. OK, they missed it.
But Skip, you’re up 26 points with 12 minutes to play. For the first three quarters, the Cavaliers can’t play any better than they played. They can’t, that’s the best they can play. [They were] making threes, LeBron was getting to the basket, Kyrie was hitting everything, getting to the basket.
Defense, that’s No. 1, that concerns me.”
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Love needs to be better
“Kevin Love, on Sunday night he was 4-of-14 from the field. Friday night he was 6-of-17. Against Boston he was 5-of-15. Skip, that’s 15-of-46. That’s not good enough.
LeBron says ‘hey, we’re top-heavy.’ Well, we can’t be top-heavy if [Kevin Love] isn’t pulling his end of the deal. Kyrie and LeBron are doing what they’re supposed to do. Kevin Love’s making $20 million - we need more than what we’ve been getting over the last five games.”
The Cavs' bench is one of the worst in the league
“And the bench. The Cavaliers have the fourth-worst bench differential in the NBA. Now they got outscored Friday by 34. They got outscored last night by 28.
Ty Lue, I’m going to place this at your feet, because guess what? You’re supposed to be the defensive guru, that’s how you cut your teeth. On the defensive side of the ball, you’re supposed to be able to implement something to find a way to make this happen.
Also the rotation. Ty Lue, you’re trying to play Deron Williams and he’s a liability. Because not only is he breaking down defensively, you’re putting he and Kyle Korver on the court at the same time. Both of those guys get beat off the dribble, now everybody’s scrambling to try to cover for them and you’re leaving wide-open kick guys. You can’t have that.”
I am very concerned for LeBron and the Cavaliers
“You just made a huge case that your concern level should be at an eight, if not a nine - and then you back off and say ‘but I’m only at a three?’
… So the defending champs over their last 44 games are now 23-21, yet your concern level’s only at a three? And the defending champs are now 20-20 away from the King’s house, on the road. That’s not a very good sign, but your concern level’s only at a three.
My scale of 1-10, concern level has risen all the way up to an eight because I’m objective over here. I see, clearly, what’s happening to the King and his court.”
LeBron looks like he wants to distance himself from his struggling team
“If it winds up either the Heat or the Bulls in the first round for the Cleveland Cavaliers, I really think they’re going to have a hard time. As in, it might take six or seven games.
… You know what the worst sign of the weekend was, to me, for your Cleveland Cavaliers? It happened on Friday night, late in the game, when either LeBron took himself out of the game, or Ty Lue might have taken him out of the game. But LeBron didn’t go sit on the bench the way most players go sit on the bench. He goes and sits on the floor, on the baseline.
You know what that body language says? I do not want to be associated with that embarrassment that took place with those teammates on the bench.”
The Cavaliers might not be able to recover in time
“Usually, most superstars say that we win and lose together. Isn’t that right? Isn’t that the typical, predictable cliche?
But he’s saying ‘no, you guys lose by yourself. I am not to blame for that mess that just happened on the floor against those Atlanta Hawks.’ I thought that was another bad, negative message to send.
…. These are really bad late-season signs that a lot of good teams don’t come back from. The handwriting is on the locker room wall. This team is in trouble right now.”