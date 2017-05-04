Skip Bayless makes the case for Kawhi Leonard over LeBron as the NBA’s best overall player

“You’re going to have to face the facts. It keeps happening night after playoff night. It becomes clearer and clearer that Kawhi is the best two-way player -- and, to me, doesn’t that translate into the best overall player in the NBA?

I’m sorry, it’s over for LeBron.

… You have to be a two-way player in basketball, so I think that makes you the best. TNT asked coach Popovich ‘who does Kawhi remind you of?’

He immediately said the magic name. Michael Jordan.”

Shannon Sharpe: “You don’t even believe that.”

Skip Bayless: “I do, because I know what he is trying to say.”