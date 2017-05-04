Skip Bayless makes the case for Kawhi Leonard over LeBron as the NBA’s best overall player

Two of the NBA's elite superstars had magnificent performances Wednesday night in the NBA playoffs. In the early game, LeBron James led the Cavaliers to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors with 39 points on just 14 shots, before San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard dropped 34 and stymied MVP candidate James Harden in a blowout win over the Rockets.
During the broadcast, TNT's Reggie Miller stated that Leonard is "certainly the best two-way player in the NBA," and is among the league's best overall players. According to Skip Bayless on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, these playoffs have proven Leonard is the NBA's new leading man.
“You’re going to have to face the facts. It keeps happening night after playoff night. It becomes clearer and clearer that Kawhi is the best two-way player -- and, to me, doesn’t that translate into the best overall player in the NBA?
I’m sorry, it’s over for LeBron.
… You have to be a two-way player in basketball, so I think that makes you the best. TNT asked coach Popovich ‘who does Kawhi remind you of?’
He immediately said the magic name. Michael Jordan.”
Shannon Sharpe: “You don’t even believe that.”
Skip Bayless: “I do, because I know what he is trying to say.”
Leonard is already being compared to the game's all-time greats
“What has Kawhi now perfected? What is the unstoppable shot of Kawhi Leonard’s? He takes his defender, or his two defenders, into the lane and he rises up and slightly falls away and hangs and shoots little eight-foot jump shots that often turn into and-ones.
Who perfected that shot? Who does that remind you of? Michael Jeffrey Jordan. That was the unstoppable shot. That was the shot with which Michael could hang 50 or 60 on you, because he just kept taking you into the lane, rising up over you, hanging and shooting one-handed jump shots. You just can’t stop it. Last night, Houston had no answer for that.
Trevor Ariza was asked ‘who does he remind you of?’ And he said ‘his moves are Kobe moves.’ And he does move with that sort of explosive athleticism, that rise up, hang and shoot of Kobe Bryant.”
He's a lockdown defender
“Pop is definitely not saying ‘he’s better than Michael Jordan’ or whatever, it’s just in style, in scoring style, he’s become that guy. And as an on-ball defender … LeBron’s still great at roaming, playing center field. He disrupts. And he’s averaging three steals, albeit against the Pacers and the Raptors, through the playoffs.
Kawhi is a lockdown [player]. He’s like your basic shutdown corner, except he’s 6-foot-7, and he can take a smaller man in 6-foot-5 James Harden and just take him to school. He takes him out of everything he does because he is so quick, he is so long. He is, as you know, ‘the claw.’ So not only does he have long arms, but he has long hands. They’re everywhere.”
Kawhi has the advantage from three and from the line
“Kawhi is a much better shooter-scorer than LeBron. LeBron can still freight-train and bully with anybody, especially in the East. There’s nobody who can guard him or keep him from the rim -- which is why I go crazy about LeBron, if it’s a last-shot situation, ‘just go to the rim.’ But then you might have to go to the free throw line, and here we go again.
LeBron shot 67 percent, a career-low, from the free throw line this regular season. Then he vowed ‘I’ll be up in the upper 80s in the playoffs,’ and he’s at 67 percent in the playoffs.
Kawhi Leonard shooting free throws in the playoffs, he’s 72 of 74. That’s 97 percent! That’s outrageously great. He was an 88 percent free throw shooter in the regular season, as he should be.”
The guard is changing before your eyes
“He’s a much better three-point shooter than LeBron, though I must give LeBron credit. In these playoffs he’s been on, by his standards, a little bit of a hot streak.
… When I sum all that up: Defending, scoring mid-range, scoring from three, and especially scoring from the free throw line … When I add all that up, and [Kawhi’s] playing Memphis and Houston and LeBron’s playing Indiana and Toronto, you can just see the guard changing before your eyes. The mantle is being passed.
LeBron is past what he used to be. He’s now the second-best player in basketball.”