Skip Bayless explains why LeBron is to blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ losing streak

LeBron James posted his second consecutive triple-double Wednesday night, but his Cavaliers lost at home to the Sacramento Kings in overtime. The defending NBA champions have now lost three games in a row and are 2-6 in their last eight games. The slide even caused LeBron James to publicly criticize the team, lamenting that the Cavs' need another "playmaker" in order to compete with the elite teams in the West.

On Thursday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless explained that despite LeBron's stat lines, he's been the main reason the Cavaliers seem stuck in a downward spiral.

