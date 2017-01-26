Skip Bayless explains why LeBron is to blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ losing streak
LeBron James posted his second consecutive triple-double Wednesday night, but his Cavaliers lost at home to the Sacramento Kings in overtime. The defending NBA champions have now lost three games in a row and are 2-6 in their last eight games. The slide even caused LeBron James to publicly criticize the team, lamenting that the Cavs' need another "playmaker" in order to compete with the elite teams in the West.
On Thursday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless explained that despite LeBron's stat lines, he's been the main reason the Cavaliers seem stuck in a downward spiral.
Skip: LeBron has been underperforming late in games
"Is LeBron James not the best player on the planet? OK, I’m going to accept that fact. If that is a fact, then LeBron James is primarily to blame for certainly the last three losses, all winnable games.
"Point of order: In the fourth quarter and overtime of these last three straight losses, LeBron has a shockingly uncharacteristic nine total turnovers. In the fourth quarter and overtime of the last three, nine total turnovers. Two of those three went to overtime, both at home in Cleveland."Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: LeBron's shot selection in the clutch cost the Cavs on Wednesday
"LeBron James played all 10 minutes of those two overtimes, and he goose-egged in both. He went scoreless in both overtimes.
"Last night, 11 second left in overtime, down three, LeBron James dribbled up the floor and pulls up from, what, 5 feet beyond the 3-point line. [From] Sandusky, [Ohio], and jacked up a three-point shot that was, of course, short.
"And yet all four of his teammates on the floor at that point are all better 3-point shooters than LeBron James. I’ve said this a million times on the air before, what are you doing LeBron? I think your basketball IQ is so high that you think, ‘Oh if I take this impossibly high-degree of difficulty 3-point shot, nobody can really rip me for that because that’s a tough shot.’ Yeah, but it’s the wrong shot, LeBron. You know it, and I know it, and your teammates know it."Derick E. Hingle Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: James has been undermining his teammates on-court
"And I will give you this, Kyrie missed a big free-throw last night, the almost always clutch Kyrie Irving who has saved LeBron’s bacon time and time again. Against Golden State, Game 7, Christmas Day against Golden State at home… he missed a big free throw. And Kevin Love, who is usually a pretty dependable free-throw shooter as opposed to LeBron James, missed another big free-throw in overtime.
Both hurt, a lot, but LeBron James has hurt his teammates’ feelings time and time again lately by showing them up and shaming them on the floor with all of his histrionics, his melodramatics… for their apparent mistakes."Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: LeBron's criticism is going to affect his teammates' confidence
"He blasted Kyrie and Tristan Thompson for not running the play called in the huddle in overtime versus the Spurs the other night. He blasted many of his teammates by saying the other night ‘I need help because we’re too top-heavy.’ That means players 4 through 12 on the roster had to sit back and think, ‘Are we just chopped liver now to you, LeBron? I thought we were all pretty good?’ "Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: James has to avoid dividing the locker room
"… That’s the kind of remark that’s dangerous, because it can create locker room dissension. It can create some mistrust between players 4 through 12, and the best player on the planet. I believe that primarily responsible for the last three losses is a LeBron James -- the leader of the basketball team -- who has fallen short now in leadership, and in, especially, fourth-quarter and overtime on-court performance. It starts and it ends with the quote-unquote ‘King.’ "Sergio Estrada Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports