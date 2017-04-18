Shannon Sharpe: Doc Rivers is running out of chances with the Clippers

Doc Rivers ultimately deserves all the blame for the Clippers' postseason struggles

“Here’s the problem that Doc has. Not only is he the head coach, not only is he cooking the food, he’s shopping for the groceries. So this restaurant not doing well is all his fault, because he’s everything. He coaches the team, he picks the players.

"Spencer Hawes? That’s on his watch. Lance Stephenson? That’s on his watch. Josh Smith? That’s on his watch.

"Now, this group has been together. Doc has been there four years. CP3 going on… what, I think the trade was 2011? CP3’s been there six years. Blake has been there seven years. DeAndre Jordan’s been there [nine].

"So this nucleus has been there for an extremely long period of time - and they have grossly underachieved. So what am I supposed to do with this, Skip?”