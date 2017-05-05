Shannon Sharpe: Celtics’ Kelly Olynyk is ‘one thousand percent’ a dirty player

You know what I think? And I've been doing this for too long maybe. When I think of dirty players, I think of my friend Bruce Bowen, now of ESPN and formerly a San Antonio Spur.

He was the dirtiest player in the NBA because he needed to be. He made it as an undrafted kid from nowhere. He became a great player, a great defensive player, but he needed to be a distractor, a disruptor, an instigator. Dennis Rodman was the greatest instigator ever, and occasionally an over-the-line dirty player.

Bill Laimbeer was a dirty player, a famous instigator. In the early days of Ron Artest, now Metta World Peace, he was that guy also. A distractor, a disturber, he's going to push the boundaries.

I don't see any hockey goon in Kelly Olynyk. I just don't see it.

I mean, let's look at that play with Kevin Love. Look, he grabs his arm, he's trying to keep him from getting the ball, and Kevin Love's shoulder pops out like it's made of Play Doh. You've got to be tougher than that. They just lock arms, and he's running off to mama, he runs all the way to the locker room.