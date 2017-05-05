Shannon Sharpe: Celtics’ Kelly Olynyk is ‘one thousand percent’ a dirty player

Kelly Olynyk was at the heart of a major altercation during the Celtics' Game 3 loss to the Wizards on Thursday night, when he was shoved by Kelly Oubre after setting a hard screen on the Wizards player.
It's not the first time Olynyk has been at the center of controversy in an NBA playoff game.
On Undisputed on Friday, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talked about Olynyk's history and debated whether or not he was a dirty player.
This is about Olynyk.
...Skip, they're playing hard basketball. But I think they need to tone it down a bit, because it's been escalating since January. And someone out there is going to get hurt.
So wait, are you saying that Kelly Olynyk is a dirty basketball player?
One thousand percent. One thousand. You saw what he did two years ago. He dislocated Kevin Love's shoulder. You saw what he did earlier this year. He got Brook Lopez in the exact same maneuver. He didn't dislocate his shoulder, but it was the same thing.
He's dirty. Dirty.
You know what I think? And I've been doing this for too long maybe. When I think of dirty players, I think of my friend Bruce Bowen, now of ESPN and formerly a San Antonio Spur.
He was the dirtiest player in the NBA because he needed to be. He made it as an undrafted kid from nowhere. He became a great player, a great defensive player, but he needed to be a distractor, a disruptor, an instigator. Dennis Rodman was the greatest instigator ever, and occasionally an over-the-line dirty player.
Bill Laimbeer was a dirty player, a famous instigator. In the early days of Ron Artest, now Metta World Peace, he was that guy also. A distractor, a disturber, he's going to push the boundaries.
I don't see any hockey goon in Kelly Olynyk. I just don't see it.
I mean, let's look at that play with Kevin Love. Look, he grabs his arm, he's trying to keep him from getting the ball, and Kevin Love's shoulder pops out like it's made of Play Doh. You've got to be tougher than that. They just lock arms, and he's running off to mama, he runs all the way to the locker room.
Come on, Skip. You love MMA. When those guys get their opponents in an arm-bar, or an ankle hold. You know why their arms don't pop out of their socket? Because they tap out before it does.
OK what about the play on Robin Lopez? Look at it!
So what? It's basketball. It's a contact sport. In the playoffs, most referees allow the physical play to escalate somewhat. You can have harder fouls and set harder picks in the playoffs.
And if Michael Jeffrey Jordan is watching this, he's chuckling at this conversation. So is Larry Bird. So is Magic Johnson. These are just two hard picks.
It starts off with the first hard pick. It wasn't an offensive foul, but Kelly Oubre took is personally. But then the second pick occurs, and again, he got called for an offensive foul I didn't think he deserved! Mahinmi has to call that pick out! Yeah it was fast, but it didn't hurt him. It hurt his pride more than it hurt his body.
And the irony of the entire thing is that Olynyk is running at the referee to say how could you call a foul on me? Olynyk is complaining about the call on him and Oubre is charging!
And Olynyk is such not a hockey goon that he flopped on that play!