The San Antonio Spurs have a bigger problem than Tony Parker’s injury

Facing a veritable must-win Game 2 at home on Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs knew they couldn't go about their business as usual.

With his standing as the NBA's best coach in question after an awful showing in Game 1, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich pulled just the right strings to even this second-round Western Conference series.

Indeed, Popovich made two major adjustments that saved the Spurs' season — adjustments San Antonio will need to refine headed to Houston for Game 3, as the Rockets are sure to respond in kind.

Yet doubling down on what worked in Game 2 won't be enough to carry the Spurs forward to the Western Conference finals, especially not after a seemingly catastrophic knee injury to Tony Parker.

To beat Houston — and to challenge Golden State — San Antonio has one significant change left to make.