The only 5 teams Russell Westbrook hasn’t recorded a triple-double against — yet

Russell Westbrook's epic quest to average a triple-double this season rolls on Wednesday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Charlotte to take on Kemba Walker and the Hornets.

It could be a historic night for Westbrook. As pointed out by Reddit user aaliyaahson, Charlotte is one of just five teams Westbrook hasn't tallied a triple-double against in his nine-year NBA career (excluding OKC, of course).

And in a nice bit of serendipidity, Oklahoma City plays all five of those teams before the end of January. That means by the time February rolls around, Westbrook could join Jason Kidd as the only players in modern NBA history with triple-doubles against 29 teams.

Here's a quick look at the calendar this month plus Westbrook's career averages against each team.