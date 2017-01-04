The only 5 teams Russell Westbrook hasn’t recorded a triple-double against — yet
Russell Westbrook's epic quest to average a triple-double this season rolls on Wednesday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Charlotte to take on Kemba Walker and the Hornets.
It could be a historic night for Westbrook. As pointed out by Reddit user aaliyaahson, Charlotte is one of just five teams Westbrook hasn't tallied a triple-double against in his nine-year NBA career (excluding OKC, of course).
And in a nice bit of serendipidity, Oklahoma City plays all five of those teams before the end of January. That means by the time February rolls around, Westbrook could join Jason Kidd as the only players in modern NBA history with triple-doubles against 29 teams.
Here's a quick look at the calendar this month plus Westbrook's career averages against each team.
Charlotte Hornets: 1/4
Westbrook's career per-game averages against Charlotte: 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists in 14 games
Chicago Bulls: 1/9
Westbrook's career per-game averages against Chicago: 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists in 15 games
Utah Jazz: 1/23
Westbrook's career per-game averages against Utah: 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists in 27 games
Cleveland Cavaliers: 1/29
Westbrook's career per-game averages against Cleveland: 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists in 14 games
San Antonio Spurs: 1/31
Westbrook's career per-game averages against San Antonio: 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists in 45 games (including playoffs)