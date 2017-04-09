Russell Westbrook’s record-breaking season is everything we love about the NBA

Russell Westbrook is the undisputed NBA triple-double king.

After locking up a triple-double average for the 2016-17 season on Friday, Westbrook came out looking to settle some unfinished business against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Westbrook recorded his 42nd triple-double of the year. That ridiculous milestone breaks Oscar Robertson's 1961-62 record for most triple-doubles in a season.

Calling Westbrook's pursuit of history "must-see TV" doesn't begin to do his basketball artistry justice. Watching the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard do his thing is one of the best experiences in all of sport.

In fact, Westbrook's historic season is a nice encapsulation of everything we love about the NBA.