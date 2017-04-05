One stat shows why Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles aren’t empty numbers

Russell Westbrook has all but secured a triple-double average over the course of an entire season, which will make him the first player since Oscar Robertson to accomplish the feat -- but will that be enough to give Westbrook the MVP award?

His critics point to Oklahoma City's record and Westbrook's relative ineffeciency, and Colin Cowherd has argued that the fascination over Westbrook's triple-doubles has clouded what should be a two-man MVP debate between James Harden and LeBron James.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin, Chris Broussard and Kristine Leahy debated Westbrook's candidacy, and Leahy presented a statistic that might be the best argument for Westbrook to win his first MVP award.