One stat shows why Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles aren’t empty numbers

Russell Westbrook has all but secured a triple-double average over the course of an entire season, which will make him the first player since Oscar Robertson to accomplish the feat -- but will that be enough to give Westbrook the MVP award?
His critics point to Oklahoma City's record and Westbrook's relative ineffeciency, and Colin Cowherd has argued that the fascination over Westbrook's triple-doubles has clouded what should be a two-man MVP debate between James Harden and LeBron James.
On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin, Chris Broussard and Kristine Leahy debated Westbrook's candidacy, and Leahy presented a statistic that might be the best argument for Westbrook to win his first MVP award.
Why do we care so much about guards grabbing rebounds?
“People think I hate Russell Westbrook. And I keep coming back and saying ‘he’s dynamic, he’s the best athlete in the league, he’s terrific.’
"But I don’t understand the fascination with the triple-double. Triple-double is points, assists -- now those matter to me, for a point guard -- and rebounds. But the league has already told me you don’t care about rebounds. Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double and was third in the MVP. You showed me you didn’t care about that.
"You have shown me when Wilt [Chamberlain] averaged 51 points and 25 rebounds a game and got crushed -- landslide, Bill Russell won the MVP -- that it’s not a stat award.
"But suddenly, now you care about rebounds for guards?”
We're celebrating the triple-double while overlooking other flaws in Westbrook's performances
“Here’s my argument: In the last 12 games, Steph Curry’s 12-0. And if you go look at Steph Curry’s numbers in the last 12 versus Russell Westbrook’s …
"In the last 12 games, Steph is 12-0, Westbrook 8-4. Kind of unfair, one guy’s got a better team.
"Field goal percentage? Steph 49, Westbrook 44.
"Three-point percentage? Steph 46, Westbrook 36.
"Assist-to-turnover ratio? Advantage Curry.
"Plus-minus? Three times higher [for] Curry.
"Yet 99 percent of the coverage in that 12-game stretch is for Westbrook.
"Curry’s putting up numbers that matter to point guards, is 12-0. This is my knock [on Westbrook].”
When Russell Westbrook doesn't get a triple-double, the Thunder lose
“Here’s the stat that trumps everything and matters the most. The Thunder are 32-9 when Westbrook has a triple-double.
When he doesn’t have a triple-double, they’re not as likely -- at all -- to win.
Chris Broussard: “That shows you they’re not just empty numbers. They need him to get a triple-double like every night.”
We're too focused on his rebound total
“I’m not saying they’re *totally* empty numbers. His points, his dynamic play, his assists … I think his assist numbers are great.
"What I’m saying is because he gets goosed a couple of rebounds and gets over 10, it’s not greater than the stats that matter at point [guard].
"… We have never once elevated a center on passing, though it is nice, and we don’t elevate Magic [Johnson] on rebounding, though it is nice. We’re going to give a guy an MVP over James Harden and LeBron and Kawhi because [of] his rebounding? I don’t get it.”
Russell Westbrook and the Thunder are maxing out with their level of talent
“It’s an incredible individual feat, that’s what it is. And your team is successful. Now if the team wasn’t successful, if they were a 35-win team, nobody would be talking about him as MVP.
"But the team is maxing out, playing as well as it can, and you’re doing something we never thought anyone could do.”