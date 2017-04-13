Russell Westbrook is the undisputed NBA MVP, and it isn’t particularly close

Russell Westbrook is having the greatest season the NBA has ever seen. He broke Oscar Robertson’s unbreakable single-season triple-double record – a record that stood for 55 years. Westbrook also joined Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double over the course of a season.

No matter how you look at it, Westbrook is having an historic and entertaining season.

This could have easily been the year the Oklahoma City Thunder crumbled. When Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA’s most elite duos suddenly became a solo act. That solo act has made history, and the Thunder are headed to the playoffs. If that doesn’t say MVP, I don’t know what does.