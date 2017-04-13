Russell Westbrook is the undisputed NBA MVP, and it isn’t particularly close

Russell Westbrook is having the greatest season the NBA has ever seen. He broke Oscar Robertson’s unbreakable single-season triple-double record – a record that stood for 55 years. Westbrook also joined Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double over the course of a season.
No matter how you look at it, Westbrook is having an historic and entertaining season.
This could have easily been the year the Oklahoma City Thunder crumbled. When Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA’s most elite duos suddenly became a solo act. That solo act has made history, and the Thunder are headed to the playoffs. If that doesn’t say MVP, I don’t know what does.
Chris HumphreysUSA TODAY Sports
It's all baffling
Even though he’s been able to carry the Thunder to the postseason, essentially by himself, he’s not getting his due.
Some will say he’s the reason Durant chose to leave Oklahoma City, or that he’s selfish, bad with the media, a ballhog or a stat stuffer. My personal favorite are those who think the Thunder aren’t winning enough.
Mark J. Rebilas
Don't get it twisted
Oklahoma City is a team roundly devoid of talent. Without Westbrook, the Thunder would be in the lottery with the Lakers and Suns at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Some will argue that James Harden should be the MVP over Russ. But consider the fact that the Thunder aren’t a team built around their star in the way Houston has done for James Harden. Oklahoma City was designed for Westbrook and Durant, and when KD broke up the band, Westbrook was left with the pieces.
Others say LeBron should be the MVP. How can LeBron be the MVP when the Cavs have been a .500 team for more than half the year? Over their past 45 games, the Cavs are 23-22, which is tied for just the 13th-best record in the NBA. Teams with better records over that stretch? The Heat, Nuggets, Blazers. Oh, and the Thunder.
Westbrook is willing the Thunder into the postseason
So while Durant is enjoying the benefits of playing alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, LeBron has Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love backing him up, and Harden has a team that was built strictly to allow him to succeed, Westbrook is willing his team into the playoffs while averaging a triple-double and is expected to apologize for it?
Relax and give the man his credit.
Westbrook’s performance this season has been astonishing, and it’s why he’s the MVP. If you believe anything else, you’re wrong.