Russell Westbrook has the one vote for MVP that matters

Honestly, that should be enough to justify Westbrook winning this year's MVP award.
The only other player to do so was Oscar Robertson, and with all due respect to the Big O, the much faster pace of the game during his day made mammoth statistics much easier to come by.
Mike StobeGetty Images
That's not the only reason Westbrook reigns supreme
It's the Most Valuable Player award, so let's talk about value. When Russ was on the floor, Oklahoma City was 12.2 points better per 100 possessions than when he was off the floor. His closest competitor for MVP, James Harden, made the Houston Rockets just 3.5 points better.
Beyond that, Westbrook was the most clutch player in the league this year. He drained four game-winning shots this season; plus three more buckets to force overtime. He led the league in scoring, and notched the highest-scoring triple-double in league history.
And he did all of this with four other starters who combined for the worst PER of any supporting cast in the league.
AP
Here is the only vote for MVP that should matter
The NBA's second-worst 3-point shooting team, the Thunder spaced the floor about as well as a 2-3 zone. Harden not only had more help on the floor but also on the bench. With the right personnel – which he has in Harden and his Rockets teammates – Mike D'Antoni's offense produces video-game numbers. So while Harden was powered by X-Box, Westbrook put up his astronomical stats while still playing Atari.
After Russ and Harden, I had Kawhi Leonard third, LeBron James fourth, and The Little Man, Isaiah Thomas, fifth. LeBron fourth, you ask? Maybe LeBron, who's still the best player in the world, will own the playoffs and the Finals, but the MVP is a regular-season award, and the Cavs – by far the most talented team in the East – underachieved to an embarrassing degree. Can't be the MVP when that's the case.
If I needed any more support for naming Russ the Player of the Year, here's a "Drop-the-Mic" moment: The GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, told me he's backing Westbrook.