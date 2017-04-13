Russell Westbrook has the one vote for MVP that matters

Here is the only vote for MVP that should matter

The NBA's second-worst 3-point shooting team, the Thunder spaced the floor about as well as a 2-3 zone. Harden not only had more help on the floor but also on the bench. With the right personnel – which he has in Harden and his Rockets teammates – Mike D'Antoni's offense produces video-game numbers. So while Harden was powered by X-Box, Westbrook put up his astronomical stats while still playing Atari.

After Russ and Harden, I had Kawhi Leonard third, LeBron James fourth, and The Little Man, Isaiah Thomas, fifth. LeBron fourth, you ask? Maybe LeBron, who's still the best player in the world, will own the playoffs and the Finals, but the MVP is a regular-season award, and the Cavs – by far the most talented team in the East – underachieved to an embarrassing degree. Can't be the MVP when that's the case.

If I needed any more support for naming Russ the Player of the Year, here's a "Drop-the-Mic" moment: The GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, told me he's backing Westbrook.

