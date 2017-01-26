Ranking the 50-point games (and one 60!) in the NBA this season

These guys can fill it up

Eight guys have scored 50 or more points this season, which is impressive ... until you find out Kobe Bryant did it 10 times in one season.

Nevertheless, having eight different guys do it ties an NBA record, and we haven't had a 50-point game from Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James or Carmelo Anthony yet this season.

Here's how we rank the 50-point performances (and one 60!) this season, from least to most impressive.