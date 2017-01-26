Ranking the 50-point games (and one 60!) in the NBA this season
These guys can fill it up
Eight guys have scored 50 or more points this season, which is impressive ... until you find out Kobe Bryant did it 10 times in one season.
Nevertheless, having eight different guys do it ties an NBA record, and we haven't had a 50-point game from Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James or Carmelo Anthony yet this season.
Here's how we rank the 50-point performances (and one 60!) this season, from least to most impressive.
John Wall: 52 vs. Magic (12/6/16)
Stats: 18-31 FG, 11-14 FT, 4 reb, 8 ast, 3 stl
Wall ranks last since his 52 came in a 124-116 home loss to Orlando, back when Washington was underachieving like crazy.
Russell Westbrook: 51 vs. Suns (10/28/16)
Stats: 17-44 FG, 15-20 FT, 13 reb, 10 ast, 2 stl
Westbrook is at the front of the MVP conversation thanks to his triple-double average and in addition to this effort in a 113-110 overtime win, he also has games of 49, 46, 45 and 42 this season. But his volume shooting and poor efficiency in this one detract from an otherwise huge night.
Anthony Davis: 50 vs. Nuggets (10/26/16)
Stats: 17-34 FG, 16-17 FT, 15 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl, 4 blk
Davis had a historic opening week of the season — he followed this with a 45-point game against the Warriors, but the Pelicans lost both games at home. Davis dropped 45 again in November, this time in a win over the Wolves.
DeMarcus Cousins: 55 vs. Trail Blazers (12/20/16)
Stats: 17-28 FG, 16-17 FT, 14 reb, 3 blk
Fueled by fury, Boogie beat up on Meyers Leonard and the Blazers — and avoided getting ejected in a 126-121 win. Cousins also has a 42-point game this season.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jimmy Butler: 52 vs. Hornets (1/2/17)
Stats: 15-24 FG, 21-22 FT, 12 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl
Butler notched a 50 for the second straight season and outdueled Kemba Walker for a 118-111 win — a rare bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Bulls. Butler also has a 42-point game this season.AP
Isaiah Thomas: 52 vs. Heat (12/30/16)
Stats: 15-26 FG, 13-13 FT
The critics will point out that the Celtics point guard had zero assists, but Thomas did his work in just 37 minutes, fueled a fourth-quarter comeback — he leads the league in 4Q scoring — and hit the game-winner. Thomas also has a 44-point game this season.
James Harden: 53 vs. Knicks (12/31/16)
Stats:14-26 FG, 16-18 FT, 16 reb, 17 ast
Harden has given Westbrook a run when it comes to triple-doubles and MVP votes, and his biggest performance came the night after Thomas', when he became the first player in NBA history to have at least 50 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a game, a 129-122 win over the Knicks. We can overlook the eight turnovers.
Klay Thompson: 60 vs. Pacers
Stats: 21-33 FG, 10-11 FT
Klay didn't stuff his stat line like Harden or Westbrook, but he scored 60 points in 29 minutes, sitting out the entire fourth quarter of a 142-106 win.