Ranking every NBA team’s bench, 30 to 1
Some reserve units are stronger than others
The NBA is a star-driven league, which becomes even more evident when taking a serious look at every team's bench.
While depth is an important component to any championship roster, the best teams in the league rely heavily on their starters, while only needing solid play from the reserves in very small stretches to get the job done.
Using data from NBA.com, we ranked the bench units of every team in the league from worst to best, by points scored per 100 possessions. And for the most part, the league's elite aren't getting a ton of help from guys unless they're playing a starter's share of minutes.
Golden State Warriors (78.8)
The team with the best record in the league is getting the least amount of production from its bench, thanks to a star-studded attack from its starting lineup that plays a heavier-than-usual amount of minutes.Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Minnesota Timberwolves (79.0)
The 12-26 Timberwolves aren't getting much from their bench, either -- which is a problem when the young players in the starting lineup are struggling with the league's 24th-ranked defense.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sport
Washington Wizards (81.6)
Kelly Oubre, Marcus Thornton and Trey Burke are getting the bulk of the minutes off the bench in Washington, with less than spectacular results.
Boston Celtics (83.4)
Once you get past Marcus Smart in Boston, you're basically relying on guys like Kelly Olynyk and Terry Rozier to hold down the fort while Isaiah Thomas gets some rest.
Cleveland Cavaliers (83.5)
Much like the Warriors, there's not a whole lot needed from the reserves in Cleveland after LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love have put in the bulk of an evening's work.WP
Portland Trail Blazers (84.1)
The Blazers gave Alan Crabbe a contract worth $75 million over four years last summer; they didn't do it so he could average fewer points than starting center Mason Plumlee while playing as many or more minutes off the bench.Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports Jaime Valdez
Toronto Raptors (84.1)
The Raptors are the second-best team in the East and get the bulk of their production from Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, who are combining to average more than 50 points per game. Terrence Ross (pictured) is the team's fourth-leading scorer in 21.4 minutes per game off the bench.
Sacramento Kings (84.3)
Ty Lawson, Matt Barnes, Anthony Tolliver, Omri Casspi. Sacramento is 16-22 for a reason.
Chicago Bulls (85.0)
Rajon Rondo may finally get off the bench to play with the second unit. Evidently, the Bulls are willing to try anything at this point to right the ship.Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Tom Szczerbowski
New York Knicks (85.2)
Brandon Jennings and Kyle O'Quinn are the only players on the second unit capable of occasionally providing any type of offensive assistance. Related: The Knicks have lost nine of their last 10.
Detroit Pistons (88.1)
Jon Leuer averages 10.1 points and is the team's second-leading rebounder behind only Andre Drummond in a sixth-man role, and no one else really contributes much at all offensively in Detroit's second unit.
Utah Jazz (88.9)
The Jazz fall into the category of being a good team that doesn't need much from its reserves if everything is going just right. Joe Johnson, however, is there just in case.
Philadelphia 76ers (89.8)
The Sixers are a young team with plenty of players who need minutes to develop, which explains thir middle-of-the-pack ranking despite a record of just 11-25 on the season.
Brooklyn Nets (90.4)
Same situation as the Sixers but with a worse overall roster.
San Antonio Spurs (92.0)
The Spurs, cruising along at 30-8, like to give their reserves more run than necessary throughout the regular season so that they're ready to contribute when the playoffs arrive. They're right on schedule once again, with guys like Jonathan Simmons, Dewayne Dedmon (and of course, Manu Ginobili) all seeing the court on a nightly basis.Getty Images J Pat Carter
Oklahoma City Thunder (93.1)
Russell Westbrook has been on a triple-double tear this season simply because there's no one else in the starting lineup worthy of having the ball in their hands for more than a handful of possessions. Enes Kanter, however, is becoming a legitimate star for the reserve unit and is the team's third-leading scorer in just 21 minutes per game off the bench.Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Russell Isabella
Dallas Mavericks (93.3)
The Mavericks, like the Sixers and the Nets, have been a bad team forced to play as many bodies as possible, especially early on when Dirk Nowitzki was out of action. Seth Curry (pictured) and J.J. Barea are both averaging double-digit points, primarily in reserve roles.
Phoenix Suns (93.3)
Brandon Knight is the team's fourth-leading scorer in a sixth-man role, and the Suns' overall bench number figures to only get bigger as the season progresses with rookies like Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis seeing an increase in minutes.
Orlando Magic (93.6)
The Magic have gone deep into their rotation all season long, especially at the guard spots with D.J. Augustin, Jodie Meeks and C.J. Watson getting plenty of minutes.
New Orleans Pelicans (94.1)
A combination of being a bad team and dealing with early-season injuries has the bench production in New Orleans relatively high on the list.
Atlanta Hawks (94.7)
Kyle Korver is now in Cleveland, so this number may begin to dip now that Tim Hardaway Jr. (pictured) should see time as a starter. Hardaway is the team's fourth-leading scorer and has been a reserve in 31 of his 36 appearances this season.
Memphis Grizzlies (97.8)
Zach Randolph moved to a sixth-man role this season and is the team's third-leading scorer in 23.3 minutes per game off the bench.
Miami Heat (98.2)
Tyler Johnson (pictured) and James Johnson (no relation) are the team's third- and fifth-leading scorers respectively, yet neither player has appeared even once in the starting lineup this season.
Milwaukee Bucks (98.3)
It isn't easy to take your highest-paid player and turn him from a starter to a reserve, but that's what the Bucks have done with Greg Monroe, and the team has been better for it.Leon Halip Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Pacers (99.0)
Al Jefferson (pictured) is part of a deep bench unit that gets a heavy helping of minutes.Raj Mehta Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets (99.9)
Wilson Chandler is the team's second-leading scorer but has appeared primarily in a reserve role despite playing 31.2 minutes per game. And except for Danilo Gallinari and Emmanuel Mudiay, there's been a ton of fluctuation with lineups to the point where the team's highest producers have all spent some time coming off the bench.
Charlotte Hornets (101.1)
Marco Belinelli (pictured) and Frank Kaminski each average double-digit points for the Hornets off the bench.
L.A. Clippers (101.4)
Most wouldn't necessarily characterize the Clippers as being an exceptionally deep team, but reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and Marreese Speights (pictured) provide plenty of firepower for L.A.'s second unit.
Houston Rockets (103.6)
Eric Gordon is playing 30.6 minutes per game as the team's second-leading scorer, but he's come off the bench in 31 of his 39 appearances for the Rockets this season.
Los Angeles Lakers (108.2)
The Lakers ran away with these rankings, thanks to super-sub Lou Williams leading the team in scoring in just 24.2 minutes per game, while coming off the bench in all 42 of his appearances.
Jordan Clarkson helps here too, as he's L.A.'s fourth-leading scorer while being featured almost exclusively in a reserve role this season.