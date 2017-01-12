Ranking every NBA team’s bench, 30 to 1

Some reserve units are stronger than others

The NBA is a star-driven league, which becomes even more evident when taking a serious look at every team's bench.

While depth is an important component to any championship roster, the best teams in the league rely heavily on their starters, while only needing solid play from the reserves in very small stretches to get the job done.

Using data from NBA.com, we ranked the bench units of every team in the league from worst to best, by points scored per 100 possessions. And for the most part, the league's elite aren't getting a ton of help from guys unless they're playing a starter's share of minutes.