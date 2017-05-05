Ranking every NBA playoff team’s bandwagon potential (except the Cavs and Warriors)

Unless you're already a fan of one of the six teams trying to take down the Cavaliers and Warriors in the 2017 NBA playoffs, you're probably looking for a bandwagon to join this postseason.
Of course, picking Cleveland or Golden State is off the table, because you're no front-runner. You want to root for a squad that has a chance to knock off the superteams — and one that will keep you entertained for the rest of the postseason as well.
You're in luck, NBA friend. We've broken down the bandwagon potential of the six teams other than the Cavaliers and Warriors to come up with the best option for your rooting interests.
But first, the also-rans.
Toronto Raptors
Pros: Rooting against LeBron James isn't as popular as it used to be, so you'll have plenty of room on this bandwagon — because no one thinks the Raptors have a chance of beating the Cavs in a game, let alone the series.
Also, Toronto is an outstanding city, especially if you feel the need to flee to Canada for any particular reason these days.
Cons: The aforementioned inevitability of losing to LeBron; associating yourself with Drake in any way, shape, or form; having to deal with Dwane Casey's infuriating coaching decisions.
Utah Jazz
Pros: The Jazz are in prime position to challenge the Warriors ... in a couple of years, anyway.
Seriously, though, they're a young team on the rise trying to pull off a "David vs. Goliath" upset, and there's plenty of room on this bandwagon. You can become a Utah fan before everyone else decides it's cool in 2019.
Cons: The Jazz have surpassed the Spurs as the most boring successful team in the NBA. To appreciate this squad, you have to become one of those annoying fans who talks about playing the right way and the beauty of a forced 24-second violation.
San Antonio Spurs
Pros: Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball, and the best player period in the eyes of some. He plays the game the right way (there's that phrase!), doesn't showboat, and understands that defense matters. What's not to love?
And you get to root for Gregg Popovich, to boot.
Cons: Rooting for the Spurs is like cheering for gravity: you know exactly what's coming, and it sucks the entire time.
Washington Wizards
Pros: You'd be rooting for the best point guard in the Eastern Conference in John Wall, as well as one of the best interview subjects in the NBA in Marcin Gortat. Seriously, the Polish center could be a professional wrestler, he's so good on the microphone.
If you root for the Wizards, they'll also let you in on the Markieff/Marcus Morris conspiracy. Who doesn't like a good secret?
Cons: Rooting for anything coming out of Washington is a precarious proposition in 2017, and the Wizards take pride in turning basketball games into MMA bouts.
... wait, is that last one actually a pro? We're confused. Let's move on!
Houston Rockets
Pros: You get all of the free-flowing, 3-point-chucking offense of the Warriors with none of the guilt of pulling for a superteam, and you're rooting for Mike D'Antoni, one of basketball's good guys.
The Rockets coach could use a little bit of postseason success to balance out his undeserved reputation as an offensive guru who doesn't care about the other end of the court.
Cons: You now support James Harden's endless march to the free-throw line and the flopping that goes with it.
You heathen.
Boston Celtics
Pros: Isaiah Thomas.
Honestly, if you don't have a rooting interest this postseason, you should be a Celtics fan. Thomas deserves nothing but the best after the tragic passing of his sister Chyna.
Every time Thomas gets a bucket, forces a turnover, or leads his team to a win, our hearts swell. IT4 is the people's champion, no matter how far the Celtics make it this postseason.